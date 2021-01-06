Dodgers legend and Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has been released from the hospital and is now resting comfortably at home, the team announced on Tuesday evening.

Lasorda, 93, had been hospitalized since the middle of November and for part of that time was in intensive care. The team provided no further information on his hospitalization.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 through 1996 and over that span won eight division titles, four National League pennants, and two World Series championships (1981, 1988). He was a two-time Manager of the Year winner and managed four All-Star teams. With 1,599 wins as a manager, Lasorda ranks 22nd in MLB history in the category. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.

Since retiring from the dugout, Lasorda has served in various roles for the Dodgers. Presently, he's a special advisor to the organization.