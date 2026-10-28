One of the New York Yankees' franchise legends is at odds with the club. Jorge Posada, the team's stalwart catcher during the Joe Torre dynasty years, recently told the New York Post that he doesn't believe the Yankees want him to return to the club in any kind of role. Posada said:

"I mean, I could, but I don't think they want me there, to tell you the truth. "I don't feel welcome when I go there, you know? Even in spring training, I don't feel like -- I'm just like, I don't know, I don't feel welcome. I don't feel like they want me there, so I don't go."

Posada, a four-time World Series champion with New York, did not elaborate on his comments or cite a specific incident that made him feel unwelcome in the organization.

Posada, now 56, first signed with the Yankees after they made him a 24th-round pick in 1990. He spent his entire professional career in pinstripes. Posada's MLB career with the Yankees lasted from 1995 through 2011. Over that span, he compiled 1,664 hits, 275 home runs, 936 walks, 1,065 RBI and a WAR of 42.7. Along the way, Posada earned five All-Star selections as the Yankees' primary catcher and twice finished in the top 10 of the American League MVP vote.

In 2015, the Yankees retired Posada's No. 20.

Since retiring as a player, Posada has held a number of baseball jobs, including a front office role with the Miami Marlins when his former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter was atop the club's front office.

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As for his former team, the Yankees were recently eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. The Yankees have not won the World Series since 2009, when Posada was still their starting catcher and still one of the team's leading contributors.