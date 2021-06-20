Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler flirted with the seventh official no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season on Saturday night as part of a blowout effort versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner did not receive credit for blanking the Atlanta Braves as part of a seven-inning doubleheader game.)

Buehler, who hasn't lost a decision since September 2019, took his no-no into the eighth inning. That's when David Peralta hit a line-drive single over leaping shortstop Gavin Lux. He was removed after allowing another knock, bringing his final line to two hits, two walks, and a hit batsman, plus 11 strikeouts, over 7 ⅓ innings pitched.

Had Buehler completed the no-hitter, it would've been the first for the Dodgers since a combined effort against the San Diego Padres in May 2018. Buehler also started that contest, which was memorable because it was played at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey in Mexico. The last individual Dodgers no-hitter was recorded by Clayton Kershaw, and was thrown against the Colorado Rockies in June 2014.

Saturday's game would've marked the 27th no-hitter in Dodgers franchise history.

Buehler's no-hitter would've been the first since May 19, when now-injured New York Yankees righty Corey Kluber held the Texas Rangers without a hit. Prior to Kluber, MLB had seen Spencer Turnbull (May 18), Wade Miley (May 7), John Means (May 5), Carlos Rodón (April 14), and Joe Musgrove (April 9) do the deed.

The modern record for the most no-hitters in a season is seven. The all-time record, however, is eight, and was set during the dead ball era.

For the Diamondbacks, the near no-no was the latest indignity in a long list of them. In addition to having the worst record in the majors, Arizona also entered the night riding a 15-game losing streak overall and an historic 23-game losing streak in road games. To make matters even worse, the Diamondbacks lost catcher Carson Kelly to a fractured wrist. Kelly suffered the injury when he was hit in the wrist by a pitch.