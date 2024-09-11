Teams expected to challenge for the AFC East title will clash when the Buffalo Bills battle the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo rallied to defeat Arizona, 34-28 on Sunday, while Miami came from behind to down Jacksonville, 20-17. The Bills (1-0), who have won the AFC East four years in a row, have earned a playoff spot in six of the last seven seasons. The Dolphins (1-0), who have finished second in the division the past two seasons, have made the postseason two years in a row after a five-year drought.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

Dolphins vs. Bills spread: Miami -2.5

Dolphins vs. Bills over/under: 48.5 points

Dolphins vs. Bills money line: Miami -136, Buffalo +115

BUF: Bills are 10-6 on the road over the past two seasons

MIA: Dolphins are 14-4 at home since the start of 2022

Why you should back the Dolphins

Miami is led by fifth-year veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In last Sunday's win over the Jaguars, he was on fire, connecting on 23 of 37 passes (62.2%) for 338 yards and one touchdown for a rating of 101. In 17 games last season, he posted solid numbers. He connected on 388 of 560 passes (69.3%) for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and had a rating of 101.1.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was Tagovailoa's favorite target on Sunday. Hill posted seven receptions for 130 yards and a score. He also had two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including an 80-yarder. He had 84 yards after the catch and converted four first downs. He is in his third year with Miami after playing six years at Kansas City.

Why you should back the Bills

Seventh-year veteran quarterback Josh Allen helped lead the comeback against Arizona. He completed 18 of 23 passes (78.3%) for 232 yards and two touchdowns for a rating of 137.7. In 95 career games, Allen has been rock solid. He has completed 2,007 of 3,168 passes (63.4%) for 22,935 yards and 169 touchdowns. He has been picked off 78 times, but has a rating of 92.6.

Running back James Cook proved to be the perfect complement on offense against the Cardinals. He rushed 19 times for 71 yards (3.7 average) and converted three first downs. He is in his third year with Buffalo. Last season he carried 237 times for 1,122 yards (4.7 average) and scored two touchdowns. In 17 games, he also caught 44 passes for 445 yards (10.1 average) and four touchdowns.

