Marlins rookie Max Meyer has likely had an emotional whirlwind month. Just a few weeks ago, he learned he was promoted to the majors for the first time, making his MLB debut on July 16. On Thursday, MLB.com reported that Meyer learned this past Monday he has a torn UCL in his elbow and will need Tommy John surgery to repair it.

That means Meyer very likely won't be back on a mound for game action until around spring training of 2024.

It's a rough turn of events.

Meyer, a 23-year-old right-hander, was the Marlins first-round pick (third overall) in the 2020 draft out of the University of Minnesota. He had a 2.27 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 111 innings last season between Double-A and Triple-A. In 12 starts for Triple-A Jacksonville this season before his promotion, he had a 3.72 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 65 strikeouts in 58 innings.

He actually had already dealt with an elbow injury in late May and, after one start in Class A, came roaring back and threw very well to earn his promotion to the majors.

Meyer was roughed up a bit in his MLB debut by the Phillies, giving up five runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Next time out, he lasted just 10 pitches and 2/3 of an inning before exiting with elbow discomfort.

All-Star Sandy Alcantara remains atop the Marlins' rotation with Pablo López, Trevor Rogers, Braxton Garrett and Daniel Castano filling it out. Meyer joins fellow talented youngsters Edward Cabrera and Jesús Luzardo on the injured.

The Marlins are 46-52, which is 5 1/2 games out of the third NL wild card.