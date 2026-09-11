We're just more than two weeks away from finalizing the Major League Baseball playoff field for the 2026 season, but we're starting to get a pretty good idea. Even though no berths have been formally clinched yet, we're smart enough to see the NL Central and NL West, for example, and do the math.

Let's have a little fun here and not only predict how the playoff field will look, but take it a step further and predict each round as well.

2026 MLB playoff picture: Standings, current bracket, postseason projections Kate Feldman

The playoff field

By no means do I think the AL East race is over -- the Rays visit the Yankees for four games later this month -- but I do think the Rays hold on to that title. I'll keep the White Sox and Astros as division winners, too, even though those races are not over. The Yankees and Red Sox are the easy and obvious top two wild-card teams, and I'll take the Blue Jays and their easy remaining schedule to leap over the Guardians for the final American League spot. That means the junior circuit lines up like so:

1. Rays

2. White Sox

3. Astros

4. Yankees

5. Red Sox

6. Blue Jays

Not only do we get three AL East teams, but the Red Sox are going to end up with the third-best record in the league and have to play a road series in the Wild Card round. For shame, Centrals and Wests.

Over on the National League side, where they're making good on the Senior Circuit moniker this season, the Brewers and Dodgers are going to end up in the top two spots, and I'm more sure of that than anything else here. The Braves are fading and I like how things are shaping up for the Phillies, so I'll aggressively take them to topple Atlanta for the NL East crown. The Braves then fall to the four seed with the Cubs holding onto the five for dear life (the good news is they don't have to play the Brewers again). I'll take the Padres over the Diamondbacks by just one game -- winning the final game of the season at home against those D-backs to clinch it.

This gives us the NL field of six:

1. Brewers

2. Dodgers

3. Phillies

4. Braves

5. Cubs

6. Padres

Adam Eargle, CBS Sports Design

Predicting the playoffs

Wild Card Series

As a reminder, the Wild Card Series is a three-game series with all three in the same venue, hosted by the better seed.

Yankees over Red Sox

over Red Sox Blue Jays over Astros

It's hilarious how top-heavy this is. The Yankees-Red Sox battle will be stellar, but I'm going to take the team starting to look like the most dangerous in the AL in Aaron Judge's Bronx Bombers. The Cam Schlittler-Max Fried-Gerrit Cole top three could be stellar this October. As for the other series, I just don't like the Astros much. I only picked them because I have no better option.

Cubs over Braves



over Braves Phillies over Padres

These are amazing series. The Cubs/Braves matchup in Atlanta will have tons of offensive firepower, while Chicago has the better defense. The Padres will give the Phillies fits (phits?), but the Phils ultimately move on.

Divisional Series

Next up is the divisional round, a best-of-five. We don't reseed. It's the one seed against the 4/5 winner and then the two against the 3/6 winner.

Yankees over Rays

over Rays White Sox over Blue Jays

The AL bracket setup is annoying because the three best teams will all have to play one another before the ALCS, but such is life. The Rays very well could win this one, but I think the stars are aligning for another Yankees run. On the other side, what a story for the White Sox to advance to the ALCS just two seasons after 121 losses and one season removed from 101! I just can't justify moving the Blue Jays another round. They're here by default.

Brewers over Cubs

over Cubs Dodgers over Phillies

The Brewers would have to be licking their chops at seeing the Cubs again, especially with home-field advantage. They own the Cubs in that ballpark and pretty much in general. The Phillies have a great shot at the Dodgers, but I'll go with the champs to move on in a five-game series that goes down to the ninth inning, crushing the hearts of Philly fans. Again.

Championship Series

Now onto the LCS!

Yankees over White Sox

The clock strikes midnight for Cinderella, as the White Sox aren't yet ready for a team like the Yankees on this stage. They won't get swept, though, and will have some fun moments for their crowd during Game 3 at The Rate.

Brewers over Dodgers

I know plenty of baseball fandom will only see the NLCS from last year and believe it'll just be the Dodgers steamrolling the Brewers with their payroll and four aces again, but the Brewers didn't have a duo of aces last season like they have Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson this time. I think they're ready. It's time for David to topple Goliath.

World Series

Brewers over Yankees

More David over Goliath? I guess in terms of market size and historic stature, the bill fits here, but in terms of looking at these two teams this season, the Brewers are clearly the better team and they'll act like it here. It won't go seven games. The Brewers clinch their first World Series title ever, at home, in Game 6.