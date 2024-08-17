This weekend saw the return of Major League Baseball's Players' Weekend initiative, a popular theme weekend where players are allowed to express their individuality and bend some of the traditional rules of baseball equipment. While this year's Players' Weekend doesn't feature custom names on jerseys as has been seen in the past, many players in the league have been able to bust out custom bats and cleats for two of three theme days so far.

The first day of Players' Weekend on Friday featured a "Fun" theme, celebrating the players' personalities, friendships and off-field interests. Saturday was for "Causes" with a focus on charitable and community initiatives, and Sunday will be an "Appreciation" day celebrating those who helped players become who they are today. In a new wrinkle for Players' Weekend, players are also wearing team hats with their own numbers on the side of them.

Through two days of Players' Weekend so far, here is an overview of some of the highlights of the weekend and what players around the league have brought to the field.

One of the most popular custom bat designs of Players' Weekend are pencil and crayon designs, which this year are being used by Ernie Clement of the Toronto Blue Jays and Harrison Bader of the New York Mets.

While Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers wasn't able to put his nickname "Skoob" on his jersey the way players have been able to in past Players' Weekend, he was able to give a direct nod to his nickname with custom Scooby Doo-themed cleats.

Another member of the Tigers, Shelby Miller, is wearing cleats in honor of his son Kyler in order to raise awareness for STXBP1 Disorder, a rare developmental and epilepsy disorder caused by mutations of the STXBP1 gene. Kyler, 4, has been diagnosed with the disorder.

Yet another Tiger, Colt Keith, looks like he just got off the Battlebus: His cleats are based off the popular video game Fortnite.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is sporting a pair of cleats featuring his dog, Decoy.

Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles is wearing green cleats with four-leaf clovers in commemoration of his Irish heritage.

Maikel Garcia of the Kansas City Royals is wearing cleats paying tribute to two of his sports heroes, Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and former Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura. Ventura, a member of the Royals' 2015 World Series-winning team, was killed in a car accident in 2017.

The Force is certainly with San Diego Padres All-Star Jackson Merrill. Not only is he using a Star Wars-themed lightsaber bat, but his bat even glows in the dark.