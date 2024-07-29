We've paid plenty of attention to the West this season here in the Official Power Rankings, but it's mostly been concentrated on the AL race. The Mariners built a 10-game lead and then blew it in the matter of a few weeks. The defending champion Rangers have crept up into that race while the Astros overcame a 12-24 start to take the familiar mantle of first place. The Mariners have pulled back into a tie (thanks in part to getting to play the woeful White Sox over the weekend).

But has everyone noticed what is going on over in the NL West?

The Dodgers remain in first place and are heavy favorites to win the division. I'm pretty sure they will win it. They recently had a five-game winning streak, but followed it up with poor play. It's been happening. They are only 11-11 in July. They are actually only three games above .500 since May 20.

The Padres lost on Sunday, but it snapped a seven-game winning streak that saw them creep to within 5.5 games of the Dodgers for a second. Surely A.J. Preller is plotting something aggressive in front of the trade deadline, too, as the Padres look to return to the NLCS, which they did in 2022. They seek their first pennant since 1998, and they are one of five teams to have never won the World Series (along with the Mariners, Brewers, Rockies and Rays).

The Diamondbacks have won the World Series, but that was all the way back in 2001. After winning their first pennant since that magical season last year, they are surely eager to taste a deep playoff run again. They are playing like it right now. Though they were seven games under .500 at the conclusion of May, they went 16-11 in June and are now 14-8 in July, having won 10 of their last 14 games.

Both the Padres and Diamondbacks now sit in playoff position. Either one could make a surprise run at the Dodgers, but -- due to the playoff format these days -- both are legitimate threats to make a deep run in October and take the NL pennant.

Of course, the Dodgers could get much healthier and make a run themselves.

Go West, young man, and you'll find three World Series contenders on the NL side.