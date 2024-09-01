Sept. 1 is an important date on Major League Baseball's calendar. For most people, it represents the beginning of the end, the start of the final month of the regular season. For some players, however, it represents only the beginning. Active rosters across MLB expanded from 26 to 28 players on Sunday, creating 60 additional opportunities for players to take advantage of during the season's final four weeks.

As such, we here at CBS Sports wanted to bring in the roster expansion period by highlighting some of Sunday's most notable additions. For our purposes, we didn't limit ourselves to the traditional Sept. 1 addition -- in part because the calculus around promoting a prospect to the minors has changed with the implementation of the Prospect Promotion Incentive system. Rather, we considered any player added to a roster, even if it means they're a veteran returning from injury. Also, by "notable" we don't necessarily mean the players likeliest to make an impact on the postseason races -- in some cases, we find the players presented here notable for other reasons.

Now, with that out of the way, let's tackle 10 notable Sept. 1 roster additions. (The players are presented in no particular order.)

Again, Eflin isn't your traditional September roster addition -- he's a nine-year veteran whose roster spot was never in doubt. His availability was, however, and he was activated from the injured list after missing half-a-month with shoulder inflammation. Eflin, obtained from the Rays at the trade deadline, had begun his Orioles career with a four-start stretch that saw him compile a 2.13 ERA and a 12.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Having a hearty and hale Eflin gives the Orioles their best chances at either running down the Yankees in the East and/or making some noise once the playoffs begin.

2. Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Yankees

The discourse around the Yankees' roster moves on Sunday is understandably more about who wasn't involved -- that being outfield prospect Jasson Domínguez. We feel obligated to highlight Rizzo, a three-time All-Star who hasn't seen big-league action since June because of a fractured arm. Rizzo was in the midst of a career-worst effort when he went down (.223/.289/.341 in 70 games). That's not ideal given that he recently celebrated his 35th birthday, and that his employment next season hinges on a club option that seems highly, highly unlikely to be exercised at this point in time. It's at least possible this is Rizzo's last stand as a big-league regular. If so, here's hoping he makes the most of it.

3. Coby Mayo, 1B/3B, Orioles

Mayo debuted in the majors last month. He started his big-league career the way seemingly all young Orioles hitters do: immersed in a slump. Mayo was optioned back to the minors after going 1 for 17 with 10 strikeouts. Ouch. Rest assured, he's a much better hitter than those marks indicate -- just look at his minor-league line this season: .299/.377/.604 with 25 home runs and 29 additional extra-base hits. Mayo has a chance to grow into a middle-of-the-order fixture for the Orioles.

Sunday marks Wicks' 25th birthday. He'll celebrate in style by starting against the Nationals in what will mark his return to a big-league mound for the first time since Flag Day. He had been sidelined for the last two-plus months because of a strained oblique. Wicks will be making his 15th career big-league appearance. In the first 14, he compiled a 99 ERA+ and a 2.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio. A solid final month would go a long way in helping Wicks lock up a rotation spot heading into next season.

The sickos out there might remember Iriarte as being part of the Dylan Cease trade with the Padres. He'll be the second member of that deal to reach the majors with the White Sox, joining fellow righty Drew Thorpe. Iriarte had previously spent the season in Double-A, where he amassed a 3.71 ERA and a 2.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio. For as bad as these White Sox are -- and they're historically bad -- at least they have some youngsters worth tracking.

Manzardo, widely considered to be one of the better first-base prospects in the sport heading into this season, had a disappointing introduction to the majors earlier this year, hitting .207/.241/.329 (59 OPS+) in his first 30 games. He'll get another crack in September, albeit now with the added pressure of a tight division race. If Manzardo can even somewhat approach his line this year at Triple-A (.267/.398/.548), he could end up providing the Guardians with a much-needed boost to their lineup.

It's been a few seasons since Whitley was considered a top prospect. He's now at the point of his career where he's just trying to maintain a spot on the 40-player roster heading into next spring, when he'll be out of minor-league options. Whitley made a single big-league appearance earlier this summer, but he would be doing his future self a favor if he can find a way to piece together some solid outings this month.

8. Darren Baker, 2B/OF, Nationals

You're surely familiar with Baker. Not only is his father Dusty a future Hall of Fame skipper, but he cemented his place in MLB lore at a young age when, during the 2002 World Series, his bat-boy responsibilities put him in harm's way and he required saving by J.T. Snow. Darren is now part of MLB history in a more conventional way, having earned the call to the majors as a 25-year-old after hitting .285/.348/.340 in Triple-A. While he's split time between second base and left field this year, his platoon splits indicate his at-bats should be micromanaged so that he only sees righties.

9. José Devers, INF, Marlins

Devers is, in addition to being the cousin of Red Sox third baseman Rafael, the last member of the Giancarlo Stanton trade still in the Marlins organization. We're unsure how much longer he has with the Fish. Although he's not yet 25 years old, Devers has failed to develop into the player the Marlins were hoping he'd become. (To wit, he posted a .676 in the minors this season.) This will be Devers' second go-around in the majors, having appeared in 21 games back in 2021. We suppose it's possible that he shows enough to earn his keep through another winter -- and, just as importantly, through the seven-year point since that trade was agreed upon.

The Royals received some bad news earlier this week, when first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino suffered a broken thumb that'll cost him the remainder of the regular season. In response, the Royals made a minor deal on Saturday to acquire Gurriel from the Braves. (He was eligible to be traded because he hadn't spent any time on a 40-player roster.) Gurriel, 40, had hit .292/.378/.485 in the minors and he won the AL batting title with Houston in 2021 by hitting .319. The Royals can only hope that he carries that over to the majors, where he hasn't been even a league-average hitter since 2021. Do note that the Royals also claimed outfielders Tommy Pham and Robbie Grossman off waivers. Will any of those additions move the needle in Kansas City's favor? We'll find out, but give them credit for trying.