Though free agency has technically started, we haven't yet hit the qualifying offer deadline and that means that we're smack dab in the middle of a dead zone in the offseason. Yes, we're going to have a slow news weekend when it comes to Major League Baseball.

Still, the rumor mill churns on. Let's get to it.

Mets looking at Crochet

Among the teams that are in on White Sox All-Star starter Garrett Crochet are the New York Mets, per Jon Heyman.

This shouldn't be even remotely surprising. The Mets are looking to keep their momentum going after making a run to the NLCS and having seen a big portion of their rotation hit free agency. At present, Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Paul Blackburn and Tylor Megill would be the top four in the rotation, so they'll look to add multiple starters this offseason. Free agency and/or trades could work.

Crochet, 25, was 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA (115 ERA+), 1.07 WHIP and 209 strikeouts against 22 walks in 146 innings last season. The former first-round pick out of Tennessee is under team control through 2026.

Pirates, D-backs pitchers draw interest

Both the Pirates and Diamondbacks have drawn interest in the starting pitching trade market, more so the D-backs, reports The Athletic.

Arizona would absolutely love to get out of the Jordan Montgomery deal, which has him earning $23.75 million this season. After the disaster that was 2024 for Montgomery, however, they'd have to eat a significant portion of that salary in order to trade him. The rest of the starters could potentially land the D-backs a nice haul in return. Zac Gallen is a frontline starter and only one year away from free agency. Merrill Kelly is only due $7 million next season. Eduardo Rodriguez is signed through 2027 while Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt both are in pre-arbitration and have lots of team control left. Any of these names should be attractive on some level to teams looking for rotation help.

The Pirates' rotation looks to be Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, Mitch Keller, Bailey Falter and Luis Ortiz with Johan Oviedo also an option, so they could deal from strength here in order to help shore up the offense.