MLB trade deadline: Astros acquire suspended Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna for Ken Giles and two minor leaguers
Osuna is currently serving a 75-game domestic violence suspension
The Houston Astros have been looking for bullpen help for weeks, and they are set to add a new closer.
Monday afternoon the Astros acquired right-hander Roberto Osuna from the Blue Jays. Ken Giles, Houston's former closer, is part of the package heading to Toronto.
Osuna is currently serving a 75-game suspension under the league's domestic violence policy. He is eligible to be activated Aug. 5. Osuna has been pitching in minor-league tune-up games the last two weeks or so, so he'll be ready to jump right into game action once his suspension ends.
The 23-year-old Osuna has already saved 104 games in his big league career. He owns a career 2.87 ERA with 253 strikeouts in 223 innings, and he has postseason experience. Osuna allowed one run and eight baserunners in 17 1/3 postseason innings with the 2015-16 Blue Jays. Unlike performance-enhancing drug suspensions, players suspended under the domestic violence policy are eligible to pitch in the postseason.
The Astros added right-hander Ryan Pressly in a trade with the Twins over the weekend, so, at the moment, their bullpen looks like this:
- Closer: RHP Roberto Osuna
- Setup: RHP Chris Devenski, RHP Ryan Pressly
- Middle: RHP Will Harris, RHP Hector Rondon, LHP Tony Sipp, RHP Joe Smith
- Long: RHP Collin McHugh, RHP Brad Peacock
There are nine names in that bullpen, so once Osuna's suspension ends later this week, the Astros are going to have to cut someone loose. Either that, or they're going to roll with a nine-man bullpen and a two-man bench. That seems unlikely. The Astros have some time to figure out their bullpen before Osuna's suspension ends, so this is not a pressing matter.
Giles, 27, pitched to a 4.99 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings earlier this year, and had to be sent to Triple-A. He's allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings since being sent down. Giles is under team control through 2020 whereas Osuna is under team control through 2021. The two teams flipped relievers whose stock is down, albeit for very different reasons.
The Blue Jays have already traded away J.A. Happ, Seung-Hwan Oh, and now Osuna prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. Marco Estrada, Curtis Granderson, Aaron Loup, and Tyler Clippard could also be on the move. The Astros, meanwhile, have presumably addressed their bullpen issues and may now focus on adding a left fielder.
