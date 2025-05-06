The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of their three-game series on Tuesday. Los Angeles opened the series with a 7-4 win on Monday. The Dodgers (24-11), who lead the National League West, have won eight of the past nine games. The Marlins (13-21), fifth in the NL East, have lost eight of nine.

First pitch from loanDepot park in Miami is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Dodgers have won 10 of the last 11 meetings against the Marlins. Los Angeles is a -275 favorite on the money line (risk $275 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Marlins odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Marlins picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2025 MLB season on a 10-5 run (67%) on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Marlins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Marlins money line: Los Angeles -275, Miami +224 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Dodgers vs. Marlins over/under: 9.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Marlins run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (-168)

LAD: The Dodgers have hit the money line in seven of their last eight games (+5.70 units)

MIA: The Marlins have hit the team total over in 20 of their last 29 games (+9.25 units)

Why the Dodgers can cover

Los Angeles is expected to start right-hander Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 4.50 ERA). He earned the win in a 12-7 victory over the Marlins last Wednesday, pitching six innings and allowing six hits, three runs -- all earned -- with nine strikeouts. Since starting his career in 2019, he has pitched in 80 games, including 72 starts, compiling an ERA of 3.21 with 131 walks and 358 strikeouts. In three career starts against Miami, he is 1-1 with five walks and 14 strikeouts.

Right fielder Teoscar Hernandez helps power the Los Angeles offense. He was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Monday's win. He has hits in nine of the past 10 games, including five multi-hit games during that stretch. In 33 games this season, he is hitting .315 with 10 doubles, nine homers and 34 RBI. In 22 career games against Miami, Hernandez is batting .304 with seven doubles, five homers and 21 RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Marlins can cover

Miami will counter with right-handed pitcher Cal Quantrill (2-3, 8.10 ERA). He has allowed four or fewer earned runs in four of his six starts. In a 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on April 5, he earned the victory as he pitched five innings, allowing four hits and no runs, while striking out four. He received a no-decision in an 11-4 win over the Washington Nationals on April 13, pitching five innings and allowing seven hits, three earned runs and five walks, with two strikeouts.

Right fielder Kyle Stowers is one of Miami's top hitters. In 32 games this year, he is batting .310 with four doubles, one triple, six homers and 25 RBI. He has hits in seven of his last nine games, including three multi-hit games. In a 12-7 loss to the Dodgers on April 30, he was 4-for-4 with a double, two homers, four RBI and two runs scored. See which team to back at SportsLine.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.9 combined runs.

