The 2024 MLB trade deadline, scheduled for 6 p.m. ET this coming Tuesday, is less than three days away. We've already seen several big names traded within the last few days -- Randy Arozarena to the Mariners, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the Yankees, etc. -- and you can be sure more will be on the move between now and deadline day. Here now are the latest deadline rumblings.

Dodgers interested in Edman, Hoerner, Rengifo

Nico Hoerner CHC • 2B • #2 BA 0.258 R 50 HR 4 RBI 30 SB 14 View Profile

The Dodgers are looking for infield reinforcements and have interest in Cardinals super utility man Tommy Edman, Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, and Angels infielder Luis Rengifo, reports The Athletic. Edman has not yet played this season after offseason wrist surgery and a recent ankle injury. It's unclear if the Cubs are willing to move Hoerner, who's signed through 2026.

Los Angeles is currently with Max Muncy, whose recovery from an oblique strain has been slow, and Mookie Betts, who is making progress as he rehabs from a broken hand. Injuries to Chris Taylor (groin) and Miguel Vargas (forearm) have further thinned their position-player core. Even at full health, the Dodgers could use an infielder to platoon with Gavin Lux, and perhaps a center fielder.

Mets have checked in Taillon

Jameson Taillon CHC • SP • #50 ERA 2.96 WHIP 1.15 IP 100.1 BB 21 K 78 View Profile

In the wake of Kodai Senga's season-ending calf injury, the Mets have checked in on Cubs righty Jameson Taillon, reports the New York Post. Taillon is New York battle-tested after spending two productive years with the Yankees. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was the Yankees' bench coach during that time period, so he and Taillon are familiar with each other.

Sean Manaea has pitched well enough to opt out of his contract, meaning he'll likely join Jose Quintana and Luis Severino as Mets starters to hit free agency. Senga, Tylor Megill, David Peterson, and the currently injured Christian Scott are the only Mets starters under contract/team control in 2025. Taillon is owed a $18 million in both 2025 and 2026 and would fill a long-term rotation need.

Angels listening to offers for Rengifo, Ward

Luis Rengifo LAA • 3B • #2 BA 0.308 R 37 HR 6 RBI 29 SB 23 View Profile

The Angels are listening to offers for infielder Luis Rengifo and outfield Taylor Ward, according to MLB.com. Folks around the game believe they will be moved before the deadline and The Athletic reports the Royals are targeting both players. The Angels have already traded rental closer Carlos Estévez. Rengifo and Ward are both under team control beyond 2024.

Kansas City has already won more games this year (57-48) than last year (56-106), and they sit a game up in the third wild-card spot. They badly need help at third base and in the outfield, two positions Rengifo and Ward can solve. It is likely to Royals will bolster their offense between now and the deadline. A big one-stop shop trade with the Angels seems possible.

Padres get Adam

Jason Adam SD • RP • #47 ERA 2.49 WHIP .89 IP 47 BB 16 K 50 View Profile

The surging Padres have picked up late-inning righty Jason Adam from the Rays, the teams announced Sunday. San Diego will send three prospects to Tampa: RHP Dylan Lesko, OF Homer Bush Jr., and C J.D. Gonzalez. Adam, 32, has a stellar 27.8% strikeout rate this season and has shown he can pitch in any role (closer, setup, etc.). He's also under team control through 2026.

Lesko, the most high profile of the three prospects, was the No. 15 pick in the 2022 draft. He had Tommy John surgery not long before the draft and has battled control problems since returning. Adam is the third notable player the Rays have traded away the last few days, joining Randy Arozarena and Zach Eflin. Pete Fairbanks, Brandon Lowe, Isaac Paredes, and others could move next.

Yankees, Padres, others check in on Snell

Blake Snell SF • SP • #7 ERA 5.83 WHIP 1.37 IP 41.2 BB 19 K 46 View Profile

The Yankees and Padres are among the teams that have checked in on Giants lefty Blake Snell, reports the New York Post. Snell struck out 15 Rockies in only six innings Saturday. Since returning from a groin injury earlier this month, he has a 0.75 ERA and has held opponents to a .104/.179/.169 batting line in four starts and 24 innings. He's been terrific lately.

The Giants are 52-55 and 4.5 games out of a wild-card spot, and Snell is trending toward declining his $30 million player option for 2025 and re-entering the free agent market. San Francisco won't be able to make him the qualifying offer and recoup a draft pick because he received it last offseason. They could trade Snell to avoid losing him for nothing in a few weeks.

Two NL Central teams pursuing Fedde

Erick Fedde CHW • SP • #20 ERA 2.98 WHIP 1.11 IP 117.2 BB 32 K 104 View Profile

The Brewers and one other NL Central team, believed to be the Cardinals, are pursuing White Sox righty Erick Fedde, according to The Athletic. Fedde got roughed up for three runs in only four innings Saturday, though he has a 3.11 ERA on the season and ranks second among all pitchers with 4.7 WAR. He is signed through next season with a very affordable $7.5 million salary.

Fedde, 31, has proven to be one of the best bargain signings of the offseason. He revamped his arsenal with NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization last year and his success has translated back over to MLB. Fedde won't come cheap, but the first place Brewers are running short on arms. St. Louis is six games back in the division and only two games back of a wild-card spot.

Angels' García drawing interest

Luis García LAA • RP • #66 ERA 3.80 WHIP 1.20 IP 42.2 BB 14 K 40 View Profile

Angels righty reliever Luis García is drawing wide interest as the deadline approaches, reports the New York Post. The Halos traded closer Carlos Estévez to the Phillies on Saturday. García is almost certain to go next. The 37-year-old sinkerballer might not be an impact high-leverage reliever at this point in his career, but he is qualified to be the third or fourth best reliever in a contender's bullpen. Odds are he'll be wearing a new uniform come Wednesday.