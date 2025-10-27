The Baltimore Orioles are close to hiring Craig Albernaz as their new manager, ESPN reports.

Albernaz, 42, served last season as the Cleveland Guardians' associate manager under Stephen Vogt. Prior to that, Albernaz was major league field coordinator for the Guardians. In earlier years, Albernaz was bullpen coach for the San Francisco Giants and also coached and managed at various levels within the Tampa Bay Rays farm system. As a player, the Massachusetts native spent parts of nine seasons in the minors as a catcher within the Rays and Detroit Tigers organizations. He reached as high as Triple-A.

Albernaz inherits an Orioles team that still has a strong core of position players all in their twenties. However, the Orioles despite lots of talent finished a disappointing 75-87 this season and placed last in the American League East. Coming off consecutive postseason berths in 2023 and 2024, expectations were much higher. Those expectations cost manager Brandon Hyde his job in the middle of May. Interim replacement Tony Masolino managed a winning record over the remainder of the season (60-59), but ultimately lead decision-maker Mike Elias decided to go in another direction for dugout leadership.

As such, the 2026 season brings with it a certain degree of pressure on both Elias and Albernaz to get the Orioles back into contending mode and win a playoff series for the first time in more than a decade. Elias' lack of aggressiveness in trading prospects for near-term roster needs and the lack of payroll investment from ownership remain impediments.

Now that the Orioles are poised to name Albernaz to their post, the list of teams in need of managers for 2026 is down to five: the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals, and Minnesota Twins.