The Philadelphia Phillies have finally clinched their spot in the 2026 Major League Baseball postseason with a Game 162 win on Sunday after a week that saw their playoff odds drop precipitously amid their slump and the Diamondbacks' surge. This marks the fifth straight year in which the Phillies have secured a playoff berth and their sixth straight winning season.

The Phillies put up a valiant attempt to seize the NL East crown, but were unable to catch the Atlanta Braves and will settle instead for a wild-card berth.

The story for the Phillies in 2026 has been their surge since Don Mattingly took over as interim manager. The club dismissed Rob Thomson in late April after a 9-19 start to the season. Under Mattingly, however, the Phillies enjoyed greatly improved fortunes, as they went 79-55. Even so, Mattingly's future with the team is uncertain, as there's no guarantee he'll be given the permanent post as Phillies manager. No doubt, a deep October run would greatly aid his cause.

Speaking of a deep run, the Phillies have come up short in each of the last two NLDS rounds. In 2023, they fell in seven games to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS, and the year before that, they won the pennant and lost in six games to the Houston Astros in the World Series. Overall, the Phillies haven't won the World Series since 2008. Despite being one of the oldest franchises in MLB, they've won the World Series just twice.

They'll be looking to add to that tally in this postseason, so let's briefly explore why the Phillies might be able to do just that.

1. The front of the rotation is imposing, health permitting

It's not exactly elusive knowledge that having multiple ace-quality starting pitchers in the rotation improves a team's chances once the calendar flips to October. Speaking of which, the 2026 Phillies may have the best 1-2-3 punch in all of baseball.

Lefty ace Cristopher Sánchez leads all pitchers in WAR this season, and he's headed for a lofty finish in the NL Cy Young vote. Fellow lefty Jesús Luzardo boasts a sub-3.00 ERA and a sub-3.00 FIP, just like Sánchez, and he presently ranks fourth in MLB in strikeouts. Finally, long–time ace Zack Wheeler has enjoyed a sparkling comeback season in 2026 after suffering from thoracic outlet syndrome. He's looked like his vintage self across 28 starts this season, including a dramatic Game 162 start on Sunday. It's of course worth noting that Luzardo is a bit of an unknown right now thanks to the shoulder issue that recently landed him on the injured list. The good news is that an MRI turned up no structural damage and Luzardo was available out of the bullpen on Sunday is expected to be ready for the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers famously have a gathering of aces in their rotation, but in terms of 2026 body of work, it's hard to compare to what the Phillies have in this trio, provided said trio is fully intact for October.

2. They have one of the best closers in baseball

Please do admire the work of Jhoan Duran in this, his age-28 campaign:

Jhoan Duran PHI • RP • #59 ERA 1.85 WHIP 1.01 IP 58.1 BB 10 K 82 View Profile

Duran, over the past two seasons, has an ERA+ above 200, and in 2026, he's been better than ever. This season, he's struck out well more than 30% of opposing batters while running a sub-2.00 ERA and a sub-2.00 FIP. Duran, armed with a fastball that averages triple digits and a splitter that tops 97 mph -- to say nothing of his wipeout breaking balls -- has converted more than 90% of his save opportunities this season. For his career, he also has 29 multi-inning relief appearances, and that kind of bulk work could be vital in the postseason.

Having a lockdown high-leverage reliever like Duran on the roster is a luxury for any playoff team, and as such, the presence of Duran is a major boon to the Phils' hopes.

3. The offense has improved down the stretch

The Philly offense isn't a juggernaut by any means, and had been all but absent for the last week before Sunday, but there is a pattern of improvement that bodes well for the playoffs. In the first half of the season, the Phillies' offense ranked 17th in MLB in runs scored and 24th in OPS. Since the break, however, the Phillies' offense ranks eighth out of 30 teams in runs scored and OPS.

Now let's turn briefly to xwOBA, an advanced stat that pegs a team's or a player's deserved level of production based on the quality of contact and other factors. It's valuable because it says more about how an offense is likely to perform going forward than results-based outputs do. In the Phillies' case, they ranked 17th in xwOBA before the All-Star break. In the second half, however, they rank fourth. On a specific level, Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm have been far more productive since the break than they were before the Phils hosted the All-Star Game.