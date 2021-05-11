The Tampa Bay Rays designated first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo for assignment on Tuesday, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. In a corresponding move, the Rays promoted infielder Kevin Padlo from Triple-A.

Tsutsugo, 29, signed a two-year contract worth $12 million with Tampa Bay prior to the start of the 2020 season. Despite solid-to-good exit velocities, he was never able to produce as well as the Rays hoped he would based on his play in Japan, where he hit .285/.382/.528 for his career.

In 77 games with the Rays, Tsutsugo batted just .187/.292/.336 (80 OPS+) with eight home runs in 272 trips to the plate. While he appeared at three positions during his time with the Rays, including both first and third base and left field, he's regarded as a negative defender. His lack of secondary value, plus his prolonged struggles at the dish, made him difficult to justify rostering.

Tsutsugo's name surfaced in various trade talks the Rays had over the winter, according to what sources told CBS Sports. The Rays could not find a deal to their liking, however. Though Tsutsugo will now be subjected to waivers, it seems unlikely that another team will claim him and what remains on his contract.

Padlo, 24, made his big-league debut earlier this season. He's yet to record a hit in eight at-bats, but he should offer above-average pop from the right side as well as the ability to play third base. Padlo had already homered four times in his first six games at the Triple-A level this season.

The Rays come into play on Tuesday with a 19-17 record, good for a share of second place in the American League East alongside the New York Yankees. Both the Rays and the Yankees trail the Boston Red Sox by three games.