Rays vs. Giants odds: MLB picks, predictions from advanced computer model for April 5

The Tampa Bay Rays are off to a fast start, and on Friday they begin a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants on the road at Oracle Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET and Tampa Bay is a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is seven in the latest Rays vs. Giants odds. Tampa Bay will send Tyler Glasnow to the mound, while San Francisco will counter with Dereck Rodriguez. Both are 1-0 on the season after Glasnow gave up one run over five innings in his debut, while Rodriguez gave up two runs over five innings in his lone start.

The model knows Glasnow spent four years on the top prospects list from Baseball America, MLB Pipeline and Baseball Prospectus from 2014-2017, but it never came together for him in Pittsburgh, as he had a 5.79 ERA over 141.1 innings.

However, he cut his walk rate from 5.5 per nine innings to 3.1 after last season's trade and walked just one batter in his first start of the season. Against a Giants squad that has scored just 17 runs in seven games, Glasnow should have the opportunity to control the game if he finds the strike zone.

That being said, Rodriguez is a location specialist who gives San Francisco a fighting chance to come through on the Rays vs. Giants money line.

After failing to make it through the Minnesota Twins' system, the Giants signed Rodriguez to a minor league contract prior to last season. He earned a promotion by the end of May and never looked back, posting a 2.81 ERA by locating all four of his offerings (fastball, slider, curveball and changeup) effectively.

Even though he isn't overpowering, the Giants are banking on his ability to work the corners effectively and induce weak contact to take advantage of cavernous Oracle Park. Look for Rodriguez to mix speeds with fastballs and changeups, and the two variations of breaking balls, to keep the Rays off-balance on Friday.

