Earlier this week, a report surfaced that the Cleveland Indians are changing their name. Following the 2021 season, Cleveland has decided that they will move forward with a new name.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson touched on Cleveland owner Paul Dolan's statement in which he said that he felt "enlightened" after speaking with the Native American community:

"When the point comes in your business that your business is impacted by something that has nothing to do with their product, you've got to change that and get rid of it," Samson said. "You want people to vote with their pocketbook and you want their pocketbook to depend on the level of their product and success of your product. You don't want people not to engage in you because of your name or the perception that there could be some bias. Why would you ever cut out a part of your community that could result in the success of your business?"

The decision from Cleveland comes after Washington's NFL franchise removed the "Redskins" from their team name and are currently going by the Washington Football Team. Now, Cleveland is playing one final season as the Indians. Some changes, such as he team retiring "Chief Wahoo" prior to the 2019 season, have already been made.

Samson is simply saying that Cleveland needed to consider the name change because if the team kept the name, it could continue to alienate a portion of the local community. He also believes that teams like the Chicago Blackhawks and Atlanta Braves should follow suit.