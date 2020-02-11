Samson: Why Trevor Bauer is wrong regarding MLB playoff expansion, format change

The MLB is weighing the possibility of altering the current playoff system to allow seven teams in each league to qualify for the postseason. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer expressed his disdain for the proposed changes and called out commissioner Rob Manfred on Twitter.

On Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson detailed why he thinks Bauer is in the wrong and how a new playoff system could even have benefits for players in the future.

"No idea who made this new playoff format proposal, but Rob is responsible for releasing it, so I'll direct this to you, Rob Manfred," Bauer tweeted. "Your proposal is absurd for too many reasons to type on twitter and proves you have absolutely no clue about baseball. You're a joke."

Samson pointed out that Manfred isn't going to take to social media to fire back at Bauer, but will likely give him a phone call to talk about the situation.

"Trevor can do all he wants with his tweets, call it 'you're a joke,' and anything to bring attention to himself," Samson said. "At the end of the day, this new MLB playoff format, something will be implemented. There will be expanded playoffs and the reason is that it will enable the entire league to get more money in its next broadcasting deals. By the way Trevor, this will allow more money to go to you."

While some players may not be in agreement with a new playoff system, calling out the commissioner on social media probably isn't the best venue to have your voice heard. It'll be interesting to see if Bauer has any further comments about a new playoff system.