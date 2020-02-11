MLB playoff expansion: Trevor Bauer, Didi Gregorius call out Rob Manfred's 'absurd' proposal

Major League Baseball is reportedly considering changing the playoff format and the details of the proposal shook the sport on Monday. According to the New York Post, the league is "seriously weighing" the option of allowing seven teams in each league to make the postseason. The division winners would pick their wild-card opponents under the new format.

While many people believe MLB needs to make some changes to the game, such as speeding it up to attract younger viewers, it can be argued that the playoffs are not where the alterations need to happen.

Two of the league's more prominent players used Twitter to share their thoughts on the "absurd" potential changes.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, who tends to be vocal about most of his opinions on Twitter, did not hold back in his reaction to the news. He called out MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and questioned his connection to the game.

No idea who made this new playoff format proposal, but Rob is responsible for releasing it, so I’ll direct this to you, Rob Manfred. Your proposal is absurd for too many reasons to type on twitter and proves you have absolutely no clue about baseball. You’re a joke. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 11, 2020

Bauer said:

"No idea who made this new playoff format proposal, but Rob is responsible for releasing it, so I'll direct this to you, Rob Manfred. Your proposal is absurd for too many reasons to type on twitter and proves you have absolutely no clue about baseball. You're a joke."

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius shared his thoughts as well, writing, "Why are we changing this loveable sport so much."

Why are we changing this loveable sport so much 🤔 — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) February 11, 2020

He also responded to Bauer's post with an emoji, though the exact meaning is up for interpretation.

🤦🏾‍♂️ — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) February 11, 2020

The changes are far from a reality. The structure would need to be agreed to by the players union in the next collective bargaining agreement, which will occur when the current CBA expires after the 2021 season.