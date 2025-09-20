Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, sidelined since early September after taking a foul tip to his right hand, will miss the remainder of the regular season after a recent scan revealed a hairline fracture. Smith's status for the beginning of the playoffs is also uncertain at this point.

"Optimistic he's going to come back at some point but doubtful it will be the regular season," manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Saturday's game versus the San Francisco Giants. "Having him available for the postseason, we're still hopeful. ... We have clarity. It was kind of, 'I don't understand why it's not feeling good.' Another scan came in and revealed it."

Smith, 30, hit .296/.404/.497 (152 OPS+) with 17 home runs and two stolen bases. His contributions were worth an estimated 4.5 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations. Earlier this summer, he was named to his third consecutive All-Star Game.

During Smith's absence, the Dodgers are expected to rely heavily on Ben Rortvedt at catcher. Rortvedt, obtained at the trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays, has appeared in 13 games with the Dodgers since and has hit .294/.368/.353 (104 OPS+) with two doubles and three runs batted in. The Dodgers have also given recent starts at catcher to Dalton Rushing and Chuckie Robinson.

Coming into Saturday's game, the Dodgers have an 87-67 record that gives them a four-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West.