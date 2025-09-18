Barely a week and a half remains in the 2025 MLB regular season, and the Major League Baseball playoff picture is coming into focus. Last week, the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers became the first team to clinch a postseason berth and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly followed suit, then secured the NL East title a day later. The Chicago Cubs joined the 12-team postseason bracket on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently sit in first place in the NL West as they look to hold off the San Diego Padres and capture another division crown. The Padres and New York Mets hold the other two National League wild card spots behind the Cubs, but the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks are making September pushes.

Over in the American League, the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are neck-and-neck as they fight for the AL West title. Whoever loses that battle will fall into a wild card berth, where they'll likely join the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays lead the AL Central and East, respectively.

As a reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round. The 2025 MLB postseason gets started on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Now let's get you caught up on the bracket, standings and more. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2025 MLB playoff picture

If the season ended today...

AL byes: No. 1 Blue Jays and No. 2 Tigers

AL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Red Sox

No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Mariners

NL byes: No. 1 Brewers and No. 2 Phillies

NL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Mets

No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 5 Padres

American League standings

National League standings

x - clinched division

y - clinched wild card spot

z - clinched playoff berth

e - eliminated

MLB wild card standings

AL wild card W L WCGB New York Yankees 85 67 +2.0 Seattle Mariners 83 69 -- Boston Red Sox 83 69 -- Cleveland Guardians 80 71 2.5 Texas Rangers 79 74 4.5 Kansas City Royals 76 76 7.0

NL wild card W L WCGB Chicago Cubs - y 88 64 +10.0 San Diego Padres 83 69 +5.0 New York Mets 78 74 -- Arizona Diamondbacks 77 76 1.5 Cincinnati Reds 76 76 2.0 San Francisco Giants 76 76 2.0 St. Louis Cardinals 74 79 4.5

2025 World Series odds

(All odds via Caesars as of Sept. 18)