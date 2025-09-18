astros-imagn.png
Imagn Images

Barely a week and a half remains in the 2025 MLB regular season, and the Major League Baseball playoff picture is coming into focus. Last week, the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers became the first team to clinch a postseason berth and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly followed suit, then secured the NL East title a day later. The Chicago Cubs joined the 12-team postseason bracket on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently sit in first place in the NL West as they look to hold off the San Diego Padres and capture another division crown. The Padres and New York Mets hold the other two National League wild card spots behind the Cubs, but the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks are making September pushes.

Over in the American League, the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are neck-and-neck as they fight for the AL West title. Whoever loses that battle will fall into a wild card berth, where they'll likely join the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays lead the AL Central and East, respectively.

As a reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round. The 2025 MLB postseason gets started on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Now let's get you caught up on the bracket, standings and more. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2025 MLB playoff picture

If the season ended today...
AL byes: No. 1 Blue Jays and No. 2 Tigers
AL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Red Sox
No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Mariners

NL byes: No. 1 Brewers and No. 2 Phillies
NL Wild Card Series: No. 3 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Mets
No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 5 Padres

American League standings

AL EastWLGBDivPost
Toronto Blue Jays8963--95.0%100.0%
New York Yankees85 674.04.8%99.9%
Boston Red Sox83 696.00.0%91.3%
Tampa Bay Rays7478 15.0 0.0%<1.0%
Baltimore Orioles - e7280 17.0 0.0%0.0%
AL CentralWLGBDivPost
Detroit Tigers 8567-- 96.3%98.6%
Cleveland Guardians80714.53.7%15.9%
Kansas City Royals76769.0 0.0%<1.0%
Minnesota Twins - e 668619.0 0.0% 0.0%
Chicago White Sox - e579628.5 0.0% 0.0%
AL WestWLGBDivPost
Houston Astros84 69--38.2%90.8%
Seattle Mariners83 690.561.8%98.5%
Texas Rangers 79745.00.0%5.1%
Athletics - e7181 12.5 0.0% 0.0%
Los Angeles Angels - e 6983 14.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EastWLGBDivPost
Philadelphia Phillies - x9162--100.0% 100.0%
New York Mets 787412.50.0%62.7%
Miami Marlins728018.5 0.0% <1.0%
Atlanta Braves708321.0 0.0% 0.0%
Washington Nationals - e629129.0 0.0% 0.0%
NL CentralWLGBDivPost
Milwaukee Brewers - z93 59-- 98.1% 100.0%
Chicago Cubs - y88645.01.9%100.0%
Cincinnati Reds767617.0 0.0% 9.9%
St. Louis Cardinals7479 19.5 0.0% <1.0%
Pittsburgh Pirates - e 6588 28.5 0.0% 0.0%
NL WestWLGBDivPost
Los Angeles Dodgers8567--85.4%100.0%
San Diego Padres83 692.014.6%100.0%
Arizona Diamondbacks77768.50.0%13.1%
San Francisco Giants76 769.0 0.0% 13.0%
Colorado Rockies - e4111144.0 0.0% 0.0%

x - clinched division
y - clinched wild card spot
z - clinched playoff berth
e - eliminated

MLB wild card standings

AL wild cardWLWCGB

New York Yankees

85

67

+2.0

Seattle Mariners

83

69

--

Boston Red Sox

83

69

--

Cleveland Guardians

80

71

2.5

Texas Rangers

79

74

4.5

Kansas City Royals

76

76

7.0

NL wild cardWLWCGB

Chicago Cubs - y

88

64

+10.0

San Diego Padres

83

69

+5.0

New York Mets

78

74

--

Arizona Diamondbacks

77

76

1.5

Cincinnati Reds

76

76

2.0

San Francisco Giants

76

76

2.0

St. Louis Cardinals

74

79

4.5

2025 World Series odds

(All odds via Caesars as of Sept. 18)

  • Los Angeles Dodgers: +475
  • Philadelphia Phillies: +475
  • Milwaukee Brewers: +600
  • Toronto Blue Jays: +750
  • Seattle Mariners: +825
  • Detroit Tigers: +850
  • New York Yankees: +950
  • San Diego Padres: +1400
  • Chicago Cubs: +1400
  • Houston Astros: +1600
  • New York Mets: +1800
  • Boston Red Sox: +2200