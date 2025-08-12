postseason-getty.png
Getty Images

Major League Baseball released this year's postseason schedule on Monday afternoon, more than a month before the regular season wraps. 

The playoffs will officially begin on Tuesday, Sept. 30, with the four Wild Card Series. Those best-of-three sets will conclude no later than Thursday, Oct. 2. From there, the Division Series will begin on Saturday, Oct. 4, with the League Championship Series getting underway no earlier than Sunday, Oct. 12.

The 2025 World Series, meanwhile, will kick off on Friday, Oct. 24. A potential Game 7, should it come to that, would take place on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Here's a full breakdown, beginning with the Wild Card Series.

Wild Card Series

Day

Date

Series

Network

Tues.

Sept. 30

ALWC A, Game 1

ESPN Platforms

 

 

ALWC B, Game 1

ESPN Platforms

 

 

NLWC A, Game 1

ESPN Platforms

 

 

NLWC B, Game 1

ESPN Platforms

Wed.

Oct. 1

ALWC A, Game 2

ESPN Platforms

 

 

ALWC B, Game 2

ESPN Platforms

 

 

NLWC A, Game 2

ESPN Platforms

 

 

NLWC B, Game 2

ESPN Platforms

Thurs.

Oct. 2

ALWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)

ESPN Platforms

 

 

ALWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)

ESPN Platforms

 

 

NLWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)

ESPN Platforms

 

 

NLWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)

ESPN Platforms

Division Series

Sat.

Oct. 4

ALDS A, Game 1

FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

 

 

ALDS B, Game 1

FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

 

 

NLDS A, Game 1

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

 

 

NLDS B, Game 1

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Sun.

Oct. 5

ALDS A, Game 2

FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

 

 

ALDS B, Game 2

FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Mon.

Oct. 6

NLDS A, Game 2

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

 

 

NLDS B, Game 2

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Tues.

Oct. 7

ALDS A, Game 3

FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

 

 

ALDS B, Game 3

FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Wed.

Oct. 8

NLDS A, Game 3

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

 

 

NLDS B, Game 3

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

 

 

ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary)

FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

 

 

ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary)

FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Thurs.

Oct. 9

NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary)

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

 

 

NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary)

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Fri.

Oct. 10

ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary)

FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

 

 

ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary)

FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Sat.

Oct. 11

NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary)

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

 

 

NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary)

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

League Championship Series

Sun.

Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1

FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Mon.

Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

 

 

ALCS Game 2

FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Tues.

Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Wed.

Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3

FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Thurs.

Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

 

 

ALCS Game 4

FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Fri.

Oct. 17

NLCS Game 4

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

 

 

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)

FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Sat.

Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Sun.

Oct. 19

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary)

FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Mon.

Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary)

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

 

 

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)

FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Tues.

Oct. 21

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)

TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

World Series

Fri.

Oct. 24

Game 1 (at better 2025 record)

FOX/FOX Deportes

Sat.

Oct. 25

Game 2 (at better 2025 record)

FOX/FOX Deportes

Sun.

Oct. 26

TRAVEL DAY

Mon.

Oct. 27

Game 3

FOX/FOX Deportes

Tues.

Oct. 28

Game 4

FOX/FOX Deportes

Wed.

Oct. 29

Game 5 (if necessary)

FOX/FOX Deportes

Thurs.

Oct. 30

TRAVEL DAY (if necessary)

Fri.

Oct. 31

Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2025 record)

FOX/FOX Deportes

Sat.

Nov. 1

Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2025 record)

FOX/FOX Deportes

MLB's regular season will wrap up on Sunday, Sept. 28. Remember that the expanded postseason means there are no tiebreaker games.