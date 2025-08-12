2025 MLB playoff schedule: Dates set for full postseason, including World Series start
Four Wild Card Series will open on Sept. 30
Major League Baseball released this year's postseason schedule on Monday afternoon, more than a month before the regular season wraps.
The playoffs will officially begin on Tuesday, Sept. 30, with the four Wild Card Series. Those best-of-three sets will conclude no later than Thursday, Oct. 2. From there, the Division Series will begin on Saturday, Oct. 4, with the League Championship Series getting underway no earlier than Sunday, Oct. 12.
The 2025 World Series, meanwhile, will kick off on Friday, Oct. 24. A potential Game 7, should it come to that, would take place on Saturday, Nov. 1.
Here's a full breakdown, beginning with the Wild Card Series.
Wild Card Series
Day
Date
Series
Network
Tues.
Sept. 30
ALWC A, Game 1
ESPN Platforms
ALWC B, Game 1
ESPN Platforms
NLWC A, Game 1
ESPN Platforms
NLWC B, Game 1
ESPN Platforms
Wed.
Oct. 1
ALWC A, Game 2
ESPN Platforms
ALWC B, Game 2
ESPN Platforms
NLWC A, Game 2
ESPN Platforms
NLWC B, Game 2
ESPN Platforms
Thurs.
Oct. 2
ALWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)
ESPN Platforms
ALWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)
ESPN Platforms
NLWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)
ESPN Platforms
NLWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)
ESPN Platforms
Division Series
Sat.
Oct. 4
ALDS A, Game 1
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
ALDS B, Game 1
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
NLDS A, Game 1
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 1
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Sun.
Oct. 5
ALDS A, Game 2
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 2
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Mon.
Oct. 6
NLDS A, Game 2
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 2
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Tues.
Oct. 7
ALDS A, Game 3
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 3
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Wed.
Oct. 8
NLDS A, Game 3
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 3
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary)
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary)
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Thurs.
Oct. 9
NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary)
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary)
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Fri.
Oct. 10
ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary)
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary)
FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Sat.
Oct. 11
NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary)
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary)
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
League Championship Series
Sun.
Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Mon.
Oct. 13
NLCS Game 1
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 2
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Tues.
Oct. 14
NLCS Game 2
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Wed.
Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Thurs.
Oct. 16
NLCS Game 3
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 4
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Fri.
Oct. 17
NLCS Game 4
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Sat.
Oct. 18
NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Sun.
Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6 (if necessary)
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Mon.
Oct. 20
NLCS Game 6 (if necessary)
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Tues.
Oct. 21
NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
World Series
Fri.
Oct. 24
Game 1 (at better 2025 record)
FOX/FOX Deportes
Sat.
Oct. 25
Game 2 (at better 2025 record)
FOX/FOX Deportes
Sun.
Oct. 26
TRAVEL DAY
Mon.
Oct. 27
Game 3
FOX/FOX Deportes
Tues.
Oct. 28
Game 4
FOX/FOX Deportes
Wed.
Oct. 29
Game 5 (if necessary)
FOX/FOX Deportes
Thurs.
Oct. 30
TRAVEL DAY (if necessary)
Fri.
Oct. 31
Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2025 record)
FOX/FOX Deportes
Sat.
Nov. 1
Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2025 record)
FOX/FOX Deportes
MLB's regular season will wrap up on Sunday, Sept. 28. Remember that the expanded postseason means there are no tiebreaker games.