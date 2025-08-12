Major League Baseball released this year's postseason schedule on Monday afternoon, more than a month before the regular season wraps.

The playoffs will officially begin on Tuesday, Sept. 30, with the four Wild Card Series. Those best-of-three sets will conclude no later than Thursday, Oct. 2. From there, the Division Series will begin on Saturday, Oct. 4, with the League Championship Series getting underway no earlier than Sunday, Oct. 12.

The 2025 World Series, meanwhile, will kick off on Friday, Oct. 24. A potential Game 7, should it come to that, would take place on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Here's a full breakdown, beginning with the Wild Card Series.

Wild Card Series Day Date Series Network Tues. Sept. 30 ALWC A, Game 1 ESPN Platforms ALWC B, Game 1 ESPN Platforms NLWC A, Game 1 ESPN Platforms NLWC B, Game 1 ESPN Platforms Wed. Oct. 1 ALWC A, Game 2 ESPN Platforms



ALWC B, Game 2 ESPN Platforms



NLWC A, Game 2 ESPN Platforms



NLWC B, Game 2 ESPN Platforms Thurs. Oct. 2 ALWC A, Game 3 (if necessary) ESPN Platforms



ALWC B, Game 3 (if necessary) ESPN Platforms



NLWC A, Game 3 (if necessary) ESPN Platforms



NLWC B, Game 3 (if necessary) ESPN Platforms

Division Series Sat. Oct. 4 ALDS A, Game 1 FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes



ALDS B, Game 1 FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes



NLDS A, Game 1 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



NLDS B, Game 1 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX Sun. Oct. 5 ALDS A, Game 2 FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes



ALDS B, Game 2 FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes Mon. Oct. 6 NLDS A, Game 2 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



NLDS B, Game 2 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX Tues. Oct. 7 ALDS A, Game 3 FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes



ALDS B, Game 3 FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes Wed. Oct. 8 NLDS A, Game 3 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



NLDS B, Game 3 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary) FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes



ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary) FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes Thurs. Oct. 9 NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary) TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary) TBS, truTV, HBO MAX Fri. Oct. 10 ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary) FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes



ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary) FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes Sat. Oct. 11 NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary) TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary) TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

League Championship Series Sun. Oct. 12 ALCS Game 1 FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Mon. Oct. 13 NLCS Game 1 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



ALCS Game 2 FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Tues. Oct. 14 NLCS Game 2 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX Wed. Oct. 15 ALCS Game 3 FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Thurs. Oct. 16 NLCS Game 3 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



ALCS Game 4 FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Fri. Oct. 17 NLCS Game 4 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



ALCS Game 5 (if necessary) FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Sat. Oct. 18 NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) TBS, truTV, HBO MAX Sun. Oct. 19 ALCS Game 6 (if necessary) FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Mon. Oct. 20 NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) TBS, truTV, HBO MAX



ALCS Game 7 (if necessary) FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes Tues. Oct. 21 NLCS Game 7 (if necessary) TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

World Series Fri. Oct. 24 Game 1 (at better 2025 record) FOX/FOX Deportes Sat. Oct. 25 Game 2 (at better 2025 record) FOX/FOX Deportes Sun. Oct. 26 TRAVEL DAY Mon. Oct. 27 Game 3 FOX/FOX Deportes Tues. Oct. 28 Game 4 FOX/FOX Deportes Wed. Oct. 29 Game 5 (if necessary) FOX/FOX Deportes Thurs. Oct. 30 TRAVEL DAY (if necessary) Fri. Oct. 31 Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2025 record) FOX/FOX Deportes Sat. Nov. 1 Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2025 record) FOX/FOX Deportes

MLB's regular season will wrap up on Sunday, Sept. 28. Remember that the expanded postseason means there are no tiebreaker games.