Though there was a burst of activity around the winter meetings last week, the Major League Baseball offseason remains far from over. A good number of productive free agents are still available and we're bound to see several more notable trades.

Specifically, there will be a handful of transactions featuring first basemen. Let's take a look.

Who needs 1B?

The easy and obvious team here would be the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo, now a free agent, and a revolving door of uninspiring replacements handled first last year for the AL champs. As the Yankees look to try and replace some of the lost production from Juan Soto signing with the Mets, adding a slugging first baseman would sure help.

The AL West champion Astros were among the worst in baseball in terms of offensive production from first base last year. They haven't added one, though it's possible they could see an upgrade from the current roster if they use Isaac Paredes and Zach Dezenzo at the corners. They could also bring free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman back and put Paredes at first. Or they could grab someone from outside the organization to man the cold corner.

The Mets have made a monster splash with the Soto signing, but Alonso sits in free agency and leaves a void at first. They could move Mark Vientos across the diamond to cover first with Brett Baty stepping in at third, but there's also the chance to trade Baty and grab a first baseman, possibly even simply bringing Alonso back.

Christian Walker has also hit free agency, leaving the Diamondbacks without his production. Pavin Smith can step in, but the D-backs could add one.

The Mariners need more offense and right now it looks like Luke Raley at first. He's a utility man and can play elsewhere, though, so the M's have room for a needle-mover at first.

Now that we've seen the Cubs are willing to get aggressive, they are a possibility here. Michael Busch is currently the first baseman and will likely be the starter once we get to the season, but he also has some past experience at third base and it's always possible the Cubs move him to third in order to grab a stud power hitter at first.

Free agents

We've already mentioned them, but the notable ones here are Pete Alonso and Christian Walker. Trickling down from there, Carlos Santana, Paul Goldschmidt, Justin Turner, Anthony Rizzo and Josh Bell are also on the market.

The big name is obviously Alonso. He's now 30 years old and right-handed first basemen aren't generally the most coveted free agents these days, but few have Alonso's power. In six seasons -- including the shortened 2020 -- he's homered 226 times, a 162-game average of 43.

Walker was a late bloomer and is heading to his age-34 season. That means that while Alonso might be seeking a five- or six-year deal, Walker might be had on a three- or four-year deal. In the last three seasons, Walker has hit .250/.332/.481 (123 OPS+) with an average of 32 homers and 94 RBI along with superb defense.

The rest of the bunch would be one-year lottery ticket types, even if they carry big-name value (Goldschmidt, Rizzo, etc.).

Trade possibilities?

The Cubs continue to shop Cody Bellinger. He can also be used in the outfield, including in center, so there's flexibility. The rumors of Bellinger-to-the-Yankees persist for a reason. He's an excellent fit in that ballpark as a lefty power hitter with a short right-field porch. He could also play some center field or first base. They could acquire him and then continue looking at either first baseman or outfielders. In other words, acquire him and then figure out the roster.

Nolan Arenado has been said to be willing to change positions if it helps facilitate a trade. Moving him from third base makes little sense to me, as he's still a great defender and third-base defense is more important than first, but hey, it means we can loop him in here. If teams like the Mets and/or Astros discussed Arenado, too, they'd have the option to decide, given the shape of their rosters right now.

It seems as though this ship has sailed and the Blue Jays will try to extend him rather than trade him, but I can't help but point out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one year away from free agency and the Blue Jays haven't rebuilt themselves into a strong contender just yet. Any of the teams mentioned above would absolutely love the chance to pry Vlad Jr. away from Toronto.