Major League Baseball's shortened 2020 season is officially over, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the World Series champions in one of the most unique campaigns in the sport's history. The 2020 World Series champs clinched with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night.
This is the Dodgers' seventh World Series win in franchise history, and their sixth in the city of Los Angeles. It's also the franchise's first World Series title since 1988, when they beat the Oakland Athletics.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS: 2020 WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/1wfSu1lW3u— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 28, 2020
LA got a little help from their opponent, the Tampa Bay Rays, who made a questionable decision in the clincher. Tampa Bay will be left wondering what could have been after manager Kevin Cash pulled pitcher Blake Snell in the sixth inning after a solid performance from the Cy Young winner.
The Dodgers pulled ahead after Snell departed and held on for the championship. Twitter was quick to react to the win.
Here are some of the best reactions to the Dodgers' World Series win:
THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS. pic.twitter.com/rlvVkSwXhp— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 28, 2020
An L.A. legend congratulated the team.
'55, '59, '63, '65, '81, '88, and now 2020.— Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) October 28, 2020
What a year. What a season. What a team.
Congratulations @Dodgers
Something to ponder.
If we just won the WORLD Series, what planet do we go to next? pic.twitter.com/mkqEQV2bCS— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 28, 2020
Worth every penny and then some.
EVERY SINGLE CENT!!!!!! https://t.co/QIXlWiYpW9— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020
Tiger Woods knows a little something about winning.
There’s something so peaceful about winning. @Dodgers #WorldSeries— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 28, 2020
L.A. teams are supporting each other.
📍 The Heart of Los Angeles #LAFC x @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/AqGhhI6cbA— LAFC (@LAFC) October 28, 2020
This marks L.A.'s second championship this month, as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals.
LA CITY OF CHAMPIONS 😎— kuz (@kylekuzma) October 28, 2020
Lakers 17— kuz (@kylekuzma) October 28, 2020
Dodgers 7
= 24🙏🏽
If you're friends with a Red Sox fan, check on them, they aren't doing well.
Red Sox fans watching tonight like pic.twitter.com/RNgVLd39bK— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 28, 2020
Champ city.
Yes baby !! #Dodgers #ChampionshipCity baby!!!!!— Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) October 28, 2020
The Rockies have a not-so-subtle reminder.
Congratulations to the Colorado Rockies, the only team to beat the Dodgers in a series this year.— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) October 28, 2020