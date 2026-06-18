Yankees slugger Ben Rice says he wants to participate in the 2026 Home Run Derby

If Major League Baseball reaches out, New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice would accept an invitation to participate in next month's Home Run Derby. Rice, who hit his 20th home run on Tuesday, is fifth in MLB in home runs and ranks 18th in homers since the start of last season despite ranking 93rd in plate appearances.

"If I were to get asked to go, I would love to do it. I have not heard anything about it, but sure, I'd be interested. I've watched it every year. It would be fun," Rice told the New York Post earlier this week. "... I don't think a few different BPs would mess up my swing, and I think that's all it would be."

Ben Rice NYY • 1B • #22 BA 0.291 R 53 HR 20 RBI 49 SB 2 View Profile

Rice, 27, has emerged as one of the game's best hitters over the last two years. The former 12th-round draft pick made swing changes in the minors in 2023, then leveled up with increased weight training after the 2024 season. In addition to the strong surface stats, Rice is among the league leaders in exit velocity, hard-hit rate, etc.

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Aaron Judge (rib fracture) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf strain) are both on the injured list and not expected to return anytime soon, which takes them out of Home Run Derby consideration. Both have passed on the event in recent years anyway. Rice is the next best Yankees candidate, and MLB presumably wants a Yankee in the event for marketing purposes.

Last year, Jazz Chisholm Jr. became the first Yankee to participate in the Home Run Derby since Judge won it in 2017. He was eliminated in the first round. Four Yankees have won the Home Run Derby: Tino Martinez (1997), Jason Giambi (2002), Robinson Cano (2011), and Judge (2017).

The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 13, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. No players have been announced for the event yet. Here is our dream Home Run Derby field.