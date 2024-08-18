The New York Yankees have called up outfielder Jasson Domínguez as their 27th player ahead of Sunday night's Little League Classic against the Detroit Tigers. (As is tradition, both teams are allowed an extra player for this contest.) He's in the starting lineup, playing left and batting fifth in what will mark his first big-league action since last September.

Under MLB's rules, Domínguez will have to be returned to the minors after the game is completed, although he can still be called up into an open roster spot at any time.

Domínguez, 21, appeared in eight games late in 2023 before injuring his elbow and requiring Tommy John surgery. He hit .258/.303/.677 (158 OPS+) with four home runs, seven runs batted in, and a stolen base. Since making his 2024 season debut in mid-May, he's appeared in just 40 games (he missed more than a month after suffering an oblique injury) and has hit .298/.365/.477 across three levels. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently explained why Domínguez doesn't currently have a clear path to cracking New York's active roster.

"He's healthy. Ultimately the injuries this year prevented him from getting much of a bulk of performance," Cashman said last week during a radio appearance. "He's definitely sitting there waiting in the wings if need be, playing mostly in centerfield -- I think we're going to get him over in left. He's done multiple positions in his career. He's just waiting in the wings. Hungry and waiting to see if he gets his chance. It's nice to know he's available to us if need be. There's currently no lane for us to bring him. It's nice to know he's there. He's just knocking rust off and waiting for his opportunity if it comes."

The Yankees entered Sunday with a one-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.