Every year, more fights are added to the list of the best to ever take place in MMA history. These fights can define the legacies of great fighters and provide memories for fans while reminding us why we all love and care about watching two people locked in a cage with the goal of physically dominating the other.

This year was no different in producing a slew of memorable, legacy-boosting fights. From wild brawls to dramatic comebacks from future Hall of Famers, the year had something for everyone. One fight emerged as the best of the year, receiving either first or second place votes from the entire panel of CBS Sports' experts.

Let's take a look at the winner and runners up from that panel's voting to see which fights stood out from the crowd as uniquely memorable in the year that was.

Winner: Esteban Ribovics def. Daniel Zellhuber, UFC 306

Big events deserve memorable fights and that's exactly what Ribovics and Zellhuber delivered in the UFC's debut inside Las Vegas' Sphere. The fight flipped between patient, technical striking and wild flurries. Ribovics scored the best shot of the opening round, staggering Zellhuber late in the frame. Zellhuber adjusted in the second, using his length to target the body and keep Ribovics from the kind of heavy shot that almost finished the fight in the opening round. It was in the third and final round where the fight hit a new level. Zellhuber scored a knockdown early in the round, but it was Ribovics who ended strong, rattling Zellhuber before pouring on a constant barrage of power shots in an effort to finish the fight. After the completion of three rounds of action, two official scorecards read 29-28 for Ribovics, with the dissenting card 29-28 for Zellhuber.

The fighters combined for 277 landed significant strikes with only a single takedown attempt between them. If you were looking for a single fight that defined the spirit of UFC 306, and that rose to the occasion of the first combat sports event to be held in the Sphere, it was Ribovics vs. Zellhuber.

Honorable mentions

Alex Pereira def. Khalil Rountree, UFC 307

There were plenty of fans questioning the UFC's decision to place Rountree in a light heavyweight championship fight against Pereira. Rountree may not have emerged as champion, but he did well to shut up those who doubted he could hang with the champion. Rountree's strategy was clear from the jump. If he was going to win, he would have to take the risk of striking with the sport's most dangerous striker. For two rounds, that dangerous plan worked well for Rountree, forcing Pereira on the defensive and winning many big exchanges, including a brief knockdown as he caught Pereira out of position. Pereira took over the fight starting in the third round and finished Rountree off in the fourth, successfully defending his title but not without having been pushed by a challenger who showed up ready and willing to fight the most dangerous fight possible. Rountree left with his face a complete mess but with more respect than any previous point in his career.

Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis, UFC 299

Poirier and Saint Denis met at UFC 299 in a crossroads fight. Poirier, a legend for both his success and his fan-friendly fighting style, has made no bones about the fact that he is on the back side of his career. Positioned against a younger, hungry, up-and-coming Saint Denis, many believed Poirier would suffer defeat and inch ever closer to retirement. In the opening round, it seemed that may be the case, with Saint Denis bringing blistering pressure and clean striking. Saint Denis also twice came close to finishing the fight with submissions, including having Poirier flattened out and vulnerable for a rear-naked choke in the second round. Poirier's trademark grit and toughness got him through bad spots and in position to unload with counter punches, finally taking advantage of Saint Denis' aggression, plastering Saint Denis with a left hook and finishing the fight with punches on the ground for the dramatic comeback win.

Others receiving votes: Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje (UFC 300), Islam Makhachev def. Dustin Poirier (UFC 302)