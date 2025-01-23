The Inauguration of President Donald Trump provided an unusual setting for UFC superstar Conor McGregor to challenge Logan and Jake Paul to a fight. McGregor recently tweeted that he had agreed to box Logan Paul in India at some point in the future, and he pressed him on that issue in Washington D.C.

As the Paul brothers were waiting on the bus that would take them to the inauguration, McGregor approached them and called out Logan directly after shaking hands. Video of the interaction was included in a vlog posted to Logan's YouTube page.

"It's all sweet here," McGregor said. "It's all sweet here. You kept your mouth shut, you did. I thought you were gonna get the fight going. You were very quiet."

McGregor accused Paul of making excuses, such as pointing out that the Irish fighter is under contract with the UFC. McGregor countered with the suggestion that Paul is under the contractual thumb of the WWE.

"You're giving all this, 'Dana this, Dana that,'" McGregor said. "You're f---ing controlled by the WWE as well, bro."

Video from inside the bus shows McGregor antagonizing the Paul brothers while sitting directly behind them and next to the Paul's mother. McGregor said he would love a shot at "the two of you and KSI."

McGregor has been calling out the Paul brothers for a while now, but an actual fight seems like a bit of a longshot. Jake Paul has said he would only fight McGregor if the UFC and Dana White were involved in negotiations.

Logan Paul, a new father, has a part-time role with the WWE and has made comments about being "retired" from boxing. Besides, McGregor has developed a history of calling out other fighters without an actual bout ever coming together.