Francis Ngannou is set to return to mixed martial arts for the first time since January 2022. The former UFC heavyweight champion will make his PFL debut when he takes on 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira in a PFL pay-per-view on Oct. 19, the promotion announced on Wednesday. Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will also end her nearly one-year layoff on the card when she faces 2023 PFL featherweight champion Larissa Pacheco.

After Ngannou split from the UFC in January 2023 following a contentious and public negotiation with the promotion. Ngannou, who held the UFC championship at the time, wanted to pursue big-money boxing fights among other things the UFC would not allow for their top fighter.

Ngannou was able to land those boxing matches after separating from the UFC. First, Ngannou took then-undefeated Tyson Fury to the limit, scoring a knockdown before losing a split decision and shocking the boxing world. His second trip to the boxing ring was not as successful, with Ngannou suffering a brutal second-round knockout against Anthony Joshua.

After signing with PFL in May 2023, he finally will debut for the promotion when he takes on Ferreira. The Brazilian is riding a four-fight winning streak, all four fights by knockout. The first three of those victories came in the PFL 2023 season to claim the season crown and the most recent was a stoppage of Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in the PFL vs. Bellator card in February.

Cyborg has struggled to land a fight since PFL purchased Bellator. As such, she has not fought since Bellator 300 in October 2023, when she defeated Cat Zingano by TKO in Round 1.

Pacheco won the PFL lightweight tournament in 2022, pulling off a shocking upset win over Kayla Harrison in the finals. She then moved to featherweight in 2023, defeating Marina Mokhnatkina to claim the title in the season finals.