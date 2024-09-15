UFC CEO Dana White promised a first-of-its-kind sporting experience with UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. That experience extended to ticket holders in the venue and the pay-per-view audience watching at home.
The Sphere is primarily a concert venue, utilizing a dome-like screen to create an immersive live event. UFC took the plunge, investing more than $20 million to produce a one-off show dubbed "Noche UFC" in celebration of Mexican Independence Day weekend. UFC 306 was a complete fight card -- featuring Merab Dvalishvili's and Valentina Shevchenko's ascents to UFC champions -- but also featured additional presentations unique to Saturday's event.
"It happened, we did it, we killed it and I have literally been getting blown up by everybody about this event," White said after the event.
The broadcast included specialized cameras and a separate director to give the television audience the sensation of sitting inside the venue. These alternate camera angles were fully displayed when UFC told stories of Mexico's history and fighting spirit through six short films across the Sphere's digital landscape The promotion released all six chapters online, which you can watch to get a taste of sitting inside the Sphere.
Chapter One: In The Beginning
Chapter One: In The Beginning— UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2024
Echoes of warriors past resonate through time honoring Mexico's enduring legacy. The universes of UFC's history and Mexico's culture begin the main card at Riyadh Season Noche UFC.
[ #UFC306 | @RiyadhSeason #NocheUFC | @SphereVegas ] pic.twitter.com/8E58eOPBbM
Chapter Two: Early Civilizations
Chapter Two: Early Civilizations— UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2024
Get transported to the beginnings of Mexican civilization as Mexico's first settlers forge a legacy of resilience, igniting the nation's fighting spirit for centuries to come.
[ #UFC306 | @RiyadhSeason #NocheUFC | @SphereVegas] pic.twitter.com/jmZBkbMP9P
Chapter One: Rituals & Traditions
Chapter Three: Rituals & Traditions— UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2024
Through the rituals and traditions of Mexico's earliest civilizations, the essence of the ancestors lives on, immortalized in customs that endure across generations.
[ #UFC306 | @RiyadhSeason #NocheUFC | @SphereVegas] pic.twitter.com/Ima8ji0ZlB
Chapter Four: Battle For Independence
Chapter Four: Battle For Independence— UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2024
At a defining moment in history, Mexico stands against centuries of colonial oppression, as the fight for independence shatters the chains and reshapes the future.
[ #UFC306 | @RiyadhSeason #NocheUFC | @SphereVegas ] pic.twitter.com/s3BhjJO4OZ
Chapter Five: Fighters & Heroes
Chapter Five: Fighters & Heroes— UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2024
Spanning the origins of Mexico's history to the present, iconic figures—from ancient leaders to modern sports heroes—embody the relentless spirit that defines the nation’s identity.
[ #UFC306 | @RiyadhSeason #NocheUFC | @SphereVegas ] pic.twitter.com/3ErW3XmewV
Chapter Six: Mexico Today And Tomorrow
Chapter Six: Mexico Today And Tomorrow— UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2024
Future Mexico: A civilization evolving from its rich lineage, as its people propel their culture forward into eternity.
{#UFC306 | @RiyadhSeason #NocheUFC | @SphereVegas ] pic.twitter.com/Woq9WrEAZH