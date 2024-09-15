UFC CEO Dana White promised a first-of-its-kind sporting experience with UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. That experience extended to ticket holders in the venue and the pay-per-view audience watching at home.

The Sphere is primarily a concert venue, utilizing a dome-like screen to create an immersive live event. UFC took the plunge, investing more than $20 million to produce a one-off show dubbed "Noche UFC" in celebration of Mexican Independence Day weekend. UFC 306 was a complete fight card -- featuring Merab Dvalishvili's and Valentina Shevchenko's ascents to UFC champions -- but also featured additional presentations unique to Saturday's event.

"It happened, we did it, we killed it and I have literally been getting blown up by everybody about this event," White said after the event.

The broadcast included specialized cameras and a separate director to give the television audience the sensation of sitting inside the venue. These alternate camera angles were fully displayed when UFC told stories of Mexico's history and fighting spirit through six short films across the Sphere's digital landscape The promotion released all six chapters online, which you can watch to get a taste of sitting inside the Sphere.

Chapter One: In The Beginning



Chapter Two: Early Civilizations



Chapter One: Rituals & Traditions



Chapter Four: Battle For Independence



Chapter Five: Fighters & Heroes



Chapter Six: Mexico Today And Tomorrow

