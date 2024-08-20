UFC president Dana White promises a sporting spectacle unlike any other for UFC 306. The promotion debuts at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Sept. 14 for their second Noche UFC card on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

UFC 306's main event sees UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley fight rival Merab Dvalishvili. O'Malley and Dvalishvili are one of UFC's best strikers and grapplers, respectively. O'Malley seeks to establish himself as a marquee act in the UFC; meanwhile, Dvalishvili looks to avenge the loss suffered by his close friend and former champ Aljamain Sterling at O'Malley's hands.

UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko fought to a draw in the main event of the inaugural Noche UFC card. This year, they occupy the co-main event in a trilogy that Grasso leads 1-0-1. Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes, which was scrapped from UFC 303 hours before their scheduled fight, was rebooked for this card.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 306 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 306 fight card, odds

Merab Dvalishvili -130 vs. Sean O'Malley (c) +110, welterweight championship



Alexa Grasso (c) -115 vs. Valentina Shevchenko -105, women's flyweight championship

Diego Lopes -170 vs. Brian Ortega +140, featherweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -600 vs. Aoriqileng +440, bantamweight

Norma Dumont -130 vs. Irene Aldana +110, women's bantamweights



Igancio Bahamondes -150 vs. Manuel Torres +125, lightweights

Edgar Chairez -150 vs. Kevin Borjas +125, flyweights



Ronaldo Rodriguez -150 vs. Ode Osbourne +125, flyweights

Yazmin Jauregui -375 vs. Ketlen Souza +295, women's strawweights

Daniel Zellhuber -180 vs. Esteban Ribovics +150, lightweights



UFC 306 info