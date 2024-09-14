The latest UFC PPV offering is sure to be one of a kind. UFC 306 heads to The Sphere in Las Vegas for the first sporting event of any kind to take place in the unique venue. It will also be a celebration of Mexico as the event takes place over Mexican Independence Day Weekend and the promotion has gone so far as to name the event "Noche UFC."

The event is anchored by a pair of title fights in the lower divisions. Bantamweight king "Suga" Sean O'Malley puts his crown on the line against top contender Merab Dvalishvili. O'Malley is riding a wave of momentum of with three straight wins to claim and then defend the title. His lone loss came in 2020 after suffering an injury. Dvalishvili, meanwhile, has won 10 in a row dating back to 2018.

The co-main event sees women's flyweight queen Alexa Grasso stake her title against former champion Valentina Shevchenko. The two have battled twice previously with Grasso scoring the stunning submission win in their first meeting before the two battled to a controversial draw in the second. Now, they look to settle the score for good with Grasso getting massive support for her fellow Mexican fans in attendance over the holiday weekend.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 306 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 306 fight card, odds

Sean O'Malley (c) -145 vs. Merab Dvalishvili +125, bantamweight title



Alexa Grasso (c) -140 vs. Valentina Shevchenko +120, women's flyweight title

Diego Lopes -185 vs. Brian Ortega +155, featherweights

Daniel Zellhuber -225 vs. Esteban Ribovics +185, lightweights



Ronaldo Rodriguez -145 vs. Ode Osbourne +120, flyweights

Norma Dumont -115 vs. Irene Aldana -105, women's bantamweights

Manuel Torres -125 vs. Igancio Bahamondes +105, lightweights

Yazmin Jauregui -500 vs. Ketlen Souza +380, women's strawweights

Joshua Van -220 vs. Edgar Chairez +180, flyweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -600 vs. Aoriqileng +440, bantamweight

UFC 306 info

Date: Sept. 14



Sept. 14 Location: The Sphere -- Las Vegas



The Sphere -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 306 countdown

