UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is becoming one of the promotion's more reliable and beloved headliners. Pereira makes his fourth pay-per-view main event walk in 11 months at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah on Oct. 5.

"Poatan" defends his 205-pound title against an unlikely foe, UFC's No. 8 ranked light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr. Pereira is a perfect 4-0 since leaving the middleweight division, including consecutive stoppages of Jiri Prochazka (twice) and Jamahal Hill. Rountree, who was scheduled to fight Hill before testing positive for banned substances, is on a five-fight winning streak with four stoppages. Rountree is one of the most powerful strikers at light heavyweight but has a tall test ahead of him against a two-division Glory kickboxing and two-division UFC champion.

UFC 307's co-main event features UFC women's bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington against former champ Julianna Pena. Pennington defeated Mayra Bueno Silva to win the vacant title in January, her sixth straight victory. Pena has not fought since losing the title to Amanda Nunes in July 2022, six months after submitting Nunes in an all-time upset.

The undercard features a weird mishmash of big names and rising contenders that you wouldn't expect to be paired together. Look no further than the feature bout on the PPV when former featherweight king and UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo returns to take on rising bantamweight contender Mario Bautista. After losing his promotional debut to Cory Sandhagen, Bautista is 8-1 with some very impressive submission wins on his resume. Aldo, meanwhile, keeps on trucking despite many thinking he would retire from the sport to pursue other interests. He returned from a two-year layoff in May to beat Jonathan Martinez by decision in Brazil. Aldo is 4-1 in his last five appearances.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 307 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 307 fight card, odds

Alex Pereira (c) -500 vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. +375, light heavyweight title



Raquel Pennington (c) -170 vs. Julianna Pena +145, women's bantamweight title

Mario Bautista -135 vs. Jose Aldo +115, bantamweights



Kevin Holland -170 vs. Roman Dolidze +145, middleweights

Kayla Harrison -900 vs. Ketlen Vieira +600, women's bantamweights

Joaquin Buckley -210 vs. Stephen Thompson +175, welterweights

Iasmin Lucindo -190 vs. Marina Rodriguez +160, women's strawweights

Cesar Almeida -400 vs. Ihor Potieira +310, middleweights

Ryan Spann -340 vs. Ovince Saint Preux +265, light heavyweights

Tecia Pennington -170 vs. Carla Esparza +145, women's strawweights



Tim Means -200 vs. Court McGee +170, welterweights

UFC 307 info