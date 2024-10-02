UFC 307 takes over the Delta Center in Salt Lake City with two title fights in the marquee. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is a growing star in mixed martial arts but there isn't much juice on the poster's three other fighters. Fortunately, a strong undercard helps balance out the card.

Saturday's pay-per-view features six former UFC champions and title contenders, seven before Aljamain Sterling pulled out due to injury. Further fleshing out the card is former Professional Fighters League champion Kayla Harrison. The two-time PFL tournament winner told CBS Sports she's the backup fighter for Saturday's women's bantamweight title fight. A win on the UFC 307 main card should cement her as the next big thing at 135 pounds.

Take a look below at three fights you shouldn't miss on the UFC 307 undercard.

Jose Aldo vs. Maurio Bautista



One of the greatest featherweights of all time still performs at a high level. Aldo, 38, ended his retirement in May. "The King of Rio" defeated Jonathan Martinez in his hometown. Aldo, competing at bantamweight, takes on another rising contender. Bautista is on a six-fight winning streak. Most impressive is his recent unanimous decision over Ricky Simon. Bautista's high striking output will be tested against one of the lower weight classes' best strikers. Aldo is 4-1 with his sole loss against current UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili. This should be a fun matchup that sets the winner for a name fight in the UFC's official bantamweight Top 10.

Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison



Harrison is the most intriguing fighter on the UFC 307 card. The two-time Professional Fighters League tournament winner rolled through former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm in her UFC 300 debut. Harrison said she's the backup fighter for Saturday's main event between reigning champion Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena. It's almost a guarantee the winner of Vieira vs. Harrison will fight for the title next, excluding a curveball comeback from retired former champ Amanda Nunes. Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the first American to win Olympic gold in Judo. She might be the best upper-weight class female fighter on the planet. Saturday is her chance to add to that claim.

Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley



Buckley is rounding out his dynamic striking with offensive takedowns. Let's hope Buckley reverts to a striking-first approach on Saturday. Thompson vs. Buckley could be an absolute treat on the feet if the participants are willing to exchange. Two-time welterweight title challenger "Wonderboy" is in the twilight years of his career at age 41. His December 2022 fight against Kevin Holland was a barnburner, and Thompson seems motivated to duke it out with willing opponents. Buckley -- whose 2020 spinning back kick of Impa Kasanganay will go down as an all-time highlight reel -- is on an impressive four-fight winning streak. Buckley would be wise to mix it up, but here's hoping he welcomes a fight that brings the best out of "Wonderboy".

Honorable mentions: Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland, Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington