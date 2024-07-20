On Saturday, Las Vegas will host UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba, but Brazil will be on full display during the main fight card (8 p.m. ET). The main event of Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba features two Brazilian strawweights, with Lemos (14-3-1) ranked third in the division, while Jandiroba (20-3-0) is ranked fifth. The winner could be in line for a future title fight with current strawweight champion Zhang Weili, and both contenders are coming off victories. Jandiroba, who has won three bouts in a row, is the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100), with Lemos the +110 underdog.

That isn't the only bout on the main featuring Brazilians, as Kanyan Kruschewsky (-140) also hails from the country, and he'll take on American Kurt Holobaugh in a lightweight contest. Additionally, Brazil native Bruno Silva (-115) will represent his country in a flyweight clash against American Cody Durden. The main card for UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba will feature six bouts, with the UFC Apex hosting the event. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

Vithlani made his SportsLine debut in January 2023 and swept the main card for UFC 283 with a 5-0 record and has been a consistent winner ever since. Over the past 13 UFC pay-per-view events, Vithlani has gone 10-6 on main-event picks and his main-card selections in that span have netted his followers a profit of more than $1,200.

His highlights include predicting an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130). Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Kruschewsky (-140) to get his hand raised against Holobaugh (+120) in a lightweight bout.

Kruschewsky has lots of things in his favor, as he's four years younger and will be the fresher fighter. Holobaugh has fought twice since Kruschewsky's last bout in Nov. 2023, and the latter also has the edge in the tale of the tape. Kruschewsky has a three-inch reach advantage and a 4.5-inch leg reach advantage.

Kruschewsky has a muay thai fighting style that liberally utilizes different methods to get ahead. His last three KO victories have come via him using three different types of strikes -- punches, leg kicks and knees. While Holobaugh has been knocked out just once in 29 career fights, going to the scorecards hasn't done him any favors as he's 2-6 over his last eight fights that were decided by the judges.

"Kruschewsky is an experienced Brazilian Ju-Jitsu player himself, and will have the grappling acumen to deal with Holobaugh's threats," Vithlani told SportsLine. "On the feet, Kruschewsky looks to be the more technical striker as well. If he can avoid a wild brawl with Holobaugh, he can beat him." See who else to back here.

Amanda Lemos (+110) vs. Virna Jandiroba (-130)

Brad Tavares (+135) vs. Park Jun-yong (-160)

Steve Garcia (-160) vs. Choi Seung-woo (+135)

Kurt Holobaugh (+120) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (-140)

Cody Durden (-120) vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva (+100)

Choi Doo-ho (+140) vs. Bill Algeo (-165)

Lee Jeong-yeong (-185) vs. Hyder Amil (+155)

Brian Kelleher (+170) vs. Cody Gibson (-205)

Miranda Maverick (-215) vs. Dione Barbosa (+180)

Loik Radzhabov (-120) vs. Trey Ogden (+100)

Luana Carolina (-115) vs. Lucie Pudilová (-105)

Mohammed Usman (-135) vs. Thomas Petersen (+115)