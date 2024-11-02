Two of the top three UFC flyweight fighters meet when Brandon Moreno takes on Amir Albazi in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi on Saturday night. The main UFC Fight Night card from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada, is expected to get underway around 8 p.m. ET, with the main event starting around 11 p.m. ET. This is Moreno's first fight since losing a split decision to Brandon Royval at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval this past February. Albazi is in action for the first time since earning a split decision with over Kai Kara-France at UFC on ESPN: Kara-France vs. Albazi on June 3, 2023.

Moreno is a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), while Albazi is priced at +140 (risk $100 to win $140) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi odds. Also on the main card, women's flyweight fighters take the spotlight as Erin Blanchfield (-135) takes on Rose Namajunas (+115). Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz, originally scheduled to be on the main card, has been cancelled due to a medical issues for Lewis.

Vithlani is a highly-analytical UFC bettor who has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members since making his debut in January 2023 with a 5-0 record for UFC 283. In fact, he's up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card sports betting picks.

His other highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130). Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks and on betting apps is way up.

Moreno vs. Albazi preview

Moreno, 30, is looking to get back into the win column after losing his last two bouts. He not only lost to Royval, but he lost his UFC Flyweight Championship belt at UFC 290, dropping a split decision to Alexandre Pantoja in July of last year. His last win was at UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, when he knocked out Deiveson Figueiredo in the third round. That victory unified the UFC Flyweight Championship.

Moreno, the former two-time flyweight champion, is No. 2 in the UFC flyweight rankings. He began his professional career in April 2011, at bantamweight, and made his flyweight debut in September 2014. He joined UFC in October 2016, earning a win by submission over Louis Smolka at UFC Fight Night: Lineker vs. Dodson. In 31 matches, Moreno has compiled a 21-8-2 record, including five wins by knockout, 11 by submission and five by decision with two draws. All of his losses have come via decision. Check out SportsLine to see his picks and analysis.

In the meantime, Albazi, 31, is on a six-bout winning streak, although he has taken more than a year off due to a neck injury. He began his career at bantamweight in August 2009, and earned the vacant UCMMA Bantamweight Championship with a knockout of Niko Gjoka at the Ultimate Challenge MMA 44 on Sept. 5, 2015. He later won the FSC Bantamweight Championship with a win by submission over Dino Gambatesa at FightStar Championship 8 in December 2016. He made his flyweight debut at Bellator 179 with a unanimous decision win over Jamie Powell.

He made his UFC debut on short notice on July 18, 2020, by earning a win by submission over Malcolm Gordon at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2. He earned the bantamweight victory in four minutes, 42 seconds of the first round. For his career, he is 17-1 with five wins by knockout, nine by submission and three by decision. He is currently ranked third in the UFC flyweight division. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi selections here: He is backing Cody Gibson (-205) to defeat Chad Anheliger (+165) in a bantamweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Gibson will have a 4-inch height advantage and a 7-inch reach advantage," Vithlani told SportsLine. "Gibson is a hard-nosed rangy striker with grappling skill. Anheliger is a tough veteran striker himself, who has gone 2-2 in the UFC. Gibson has a good deal more experience than Anheliger, and has faced a higher level of competition. Gibson will capitalize on his size advantage to win this fight. See more UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi picks at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi main fight card, odds

Brandon Moreno (-165) vs. Amir Albazi (+140)

Erin Blanchfield (-135) vs. Rose Namajunas (+115)

Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz -- Cancelled

Caio Machado (-155) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+130)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-195) vs. Dustin Stolzfus (+165)

Trevin Giles (+265) vs. Mike Malott (-340)