Two of the top five UFC middleweight fighters battle when second-ranked Israel Adesanya meets fifth-ranked Nassourdine Imavov at Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov. The preliminary UFC fight card at anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is expected to get underway around 9 a.m. ET, with the main card starting around noon ET. Adesanya is coming off a fourth-round loss by submission to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 for the UFC Middleweight Championship this past August. Imavov, meanwhile, earned a unanimous decision win over Brendan Allen at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Saint Denis this past September.

Adesanya vs. Imavov preview

Adesanya, 35, has lost his last two fights and three of his last four, posting his last win in April 2023. In that match, he knocked out Alex Pereira at 4:21 of the second round at UFC 287 to win the UFC Middleweight Championship. He also earned Performance of the Night honors. Adesanya has had a dominant career, making his professional debut in March 2012.

He joined UFC in 2018 and has the distinction of winning his first 20 bouts as a professional. In 28 career matches, he has compiled a 24-4 mark. He has 16 wins by knockout and eight by decision. He has registered three unanimous decision wins over his last four wins. He is also a former two-time UFC middleweight champion.

In the meantime, Imavov, 29, known as "The Sniper" is on a three-bout winning streak. He began his professional career in February 2016, losing his first match to Ayadi Majdeddine by submission. He then went on to post an 8-2 record before signing on with UFC in 2020. In his first action with UFC, he won a unanimous decision over Jordan Williams in a middleweight bout in October 2020 at UFC on ESPN: Holm vs. Aldana.

Since joining UFC, he is 7-2-1, and has competed in both light heavyweight and middleweight. In 20 career matches, he has compiled a 15-4-1 mark. He has registered six wins by knockout, four by submission and five by decision. He is a former TFL welterweight champion.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov selections here: Bogdan Grad (+100) to upset Lucas Alexander (-120) in a featherweight matchup on the preliminary card.

"Grad is not afraid of a bloody fight. He was in an absolute war in his last bout and made an admirable comeback to win after losing the first round. His toughness and determination may give him the edge in this fight. Both Grad and Alexander are talented strikers. Alexander is perhaps the more technical kickboxer with his slick rangy style, but Grad may very well march right through whatever shots Alexander has to offer. In his last fight, Alexander missed the contracted weight limit and was brutally knocked out. If the fight gets ugly, Grad can outlast Alexander." See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov main fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya (-165) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+140)

Shara Magomedov (-190) vs. Michael Page (+160)

Sergei Pavlovich (-320) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+250)

Said Nurmagomedov (-160) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (+135)

Fares Ziam (+122) vs. Mike Davis (-145)