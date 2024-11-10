Welcome to the main event, Carlos Prates. The welterweight prospect likely punched his ticket to the UFC's official welterweight top 15 with a highlight reel knockout of veteran fighter Neil Magny (No. 15) on Saturday.
Prates and the Fighting Nerds have contributed to one of the best 12-month runs from any mixed martial arts team. Prates, Caio Borralho, Jean Silva and Mauricio Ruffy are a combined 10-0 in 2024 following the most recent UFC Fight Night main event. Prates knocked out the most experienced welterweight in UFC history, faceplanting Magny with 10 seconds left in Round 1.
WHAT A KNOCKOUT BY PRATES 😳 #UFCVEGAS100 pic.twitter.com/kjKSqDXTpX— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 10, 2024
Prates found his swagger after showing an ability to manage offensive pressure and fend off takedown defense. Prates dropped Magny with a sneaky short elbow late in Round 1. Magny, a 41-fight veteran, recovered from the initial knockdown but couldn't survive much longer. With 10 seconds left, Prates uncorked a short right cross to his opponent's temple. Magny hit the floor face first and laid there for a short period.
"This year so far was the best of my life and career," Prates told UFC commentator Michael Bisping post-fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. "To be honest, I think the perfect next fight for me would be in Australia. I have a daughter there and I'd love to see her. I'd like to fight Jack Della Maddalena next. I think I'd also be a good fight against Geoff Neal."
It wouldn't be surprising to see Prates make the three-month turnaround for UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 9. Prates fought four times this year with his shortest turnaround being nine weeks.
Prates improved to 20-6 and extended his knockout streak to 10. The Brazilian fighter is undefeated in five appearances under the UFC umbrella. Magny (29-12) is now on a two-fight losing skid for the first time in 11 years.
New fighting🤓 @JonnyBones and @FunkMasterMMA #UFCVegas100 pic.twitter.com/ltvutlZCWD— UFC (@ufc) November 10, 2024