Welcome to the main event, Carlos Prates. The welterweight prospect likely punched his ticket to the UFC's official welterweight top 15 with a highlight reel knockout of veteran fighter Neil Magny (No. 15) on Saturday.

Prates and the Fighting Nerds have contributed to one of the best 12-month runs from any mixed martial arts team. Prates, Caio Borralho, Jean Silva and Mauricio Ruffy are a combined 10-0 in 2024 following the most recent UFC Fight Night main event. Prates knocked out the most experienced welterweight in UFC history, faceplanting Magny with 10 seconds left in Round 1.

Prates found his swagger after showing an ability to manage offensive pressure and fend off takedown defense. Prates dropped Magny with a sneaky short elbow late in Round 1. Magny, a 41-fight veteran, recovered from the initial knockdown but couldn't survive much longer. With 10 seconds left, Prates uncorked a short right cross to his opponent's temple. Magny hit the floor face first and laid there for a short period.

"This year so far was the best of my life and career," Prates told UFC commentator Michael Bisping post-fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. "To be honest, I think the perfect next fight for me would be in Australia. I have a daughter there and I'd love to see her. I'd like to fight Jack Della Maddalena next. I think I'd also be a good fight against Geoff Neal."

It wouldn't be surprising to see Prates make the three-month turnaround for UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 9. Prates fought four times this year with his shortest turnaround being nine weeks.

Prates improved to 20-6 and extended his knockout streak to 10. The Brazilian fighter is undefeated in five appearances under the UFC umbrella. Magny (29-12) is now on a two-fight losing skid for the first time in 11 years.