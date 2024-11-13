UFC CEO Dana White insists that Jon Jones is the UFC's pound-for-pound best fighter. Not a week seemingly goes by without White making his case for UFC 309's headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York. This is despite the fact that UFC's official rankings anoint Islam Makhachev as No. 1.

The pound-for-pound conversation is complicated without criteria. You'll see as much once you unfurl UFC fighters' opinions on the matter. Some point to Jones' longevity and overall body of work. Others argue that Makhachev's activity and recent quality of opposition take precedent. One might even argue that Jones or Makhachev is more skilled, so they'd take top prize if weight was not an issue.

White's disputes about pound-for-pound status should pertain to the UFC's official rankings. The rankings -- despite its own flawed, loose criteria -- should fundamentally reflect who is the best in a division right now. That's easier to distinguish in a specific weight class where fighters compete against each other. It's a more difficult prospect when asked to measure resumés with little to no overlap.

CBS Sports conferred with a number of former UFC champions and active contenders. Take a look at how they, along with fighters sourced elsewhere, weighed in on if Jones or Makhachev is pound-for-pound No. 1 right now.

Georges St-Pierre (former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion): "I think right now [Makhachev] is the best pound-for-pound right now. Because of his last few performances. Just amazing. An amazing showcase of heart, too, because he had a bad cut on his forehead and [Dustin] Poirier gave him a tough time. Pushed the pace to the edge, and I think that fight is going to make Makhachev even better. These are the fights that make you grow." (Tristar Gym)

Arman Tsarukyan (No. 1 ranked lightweight): "The No. 1 pound-for-pound is Jon Jones because he's a legend. He's still fighting. We'll see. Next month he's fighting and if he beats Stipe Miocic, he's got to be No. 1 pound-for-pound. Then when he retires, of course it's Islam." (MMA Junkie)

Sean O'Malley (former UFC bantamweight champion): "Greatest fighter right now? Probably Islam. I mean, Jon Jones is up there. I think Jon's fought once in the last four, five years. Jon Jones is up there [as] the greatest of all time, but right now who's the greatest? Like, who has been active last four years or whatever, I think it's Islam, but Jon Jones is always going to be in the conversation." (Helen Yee)

Chris Weidman (former UFC middleweight champion): "I'll take Jon Jones just for everything he's done in his career. It's hard to question him being No. 1 pound-for-pound. I know he hasn't been active, but the fact he came back at heavyweight and got a finish over a guy like Ciryl Gane so fast, I'd put him at one." (CBS Sports)

Caio Borralho (No. 6 ranked middleweight): "Right now, it's maybe Islam. But the best MMA athlete of all-time is Jon Jones, no doubt about it. He beat the best guys, he got the toughest guys in the division and he won. He's one of the most competitive guys I've ever seen. I think Jon Jones is the GOAT, no doubt about it." (CBS Sports)

Frankie Edgar (former UFC lightweight champion): "I think for overall bodywork, you have to go Jon Jones because of his longevity. But the pound-for-pound guy right now is Islam Makhachev." (CBS Sports)

Beneil Dariush (No. 8 ranked lightweight): "Over the years, you have to look at Jon Jones for sure. Currently, Makhachev is working his butt off. Currently, I would say Makhachev." (CBS Sports)

Aljamain Sterling (former UFC bantamweight champion): "If we're talking pound-for-pound, everyone's criteria is different. But I think pound-for-pound, the way I understand it is, if weight wasn't a factor, skill-for-skill, who would be the best guy? I agree, I think it's Jon Jones." (Sterling's podcast)

Raquel Pennington (former UFC women's bantamweight champion): " I'm the type of person who thinks it's based on your career and everything, but I'm also about personalities. I'm going with Islam." (CBS Sports)

Jan Blachowicz (former UFC light heavyweight champion): "Jon Jones. I just don't like his stories with drugs, with the pictograms. But he's just done much more." (CBS Sports)