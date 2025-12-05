Michael Jordan appeared in court Friday to testify against NASCAR in an antitrust trial. The Basketball Hall of Famer, who co-owns the NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing with driver Denny Hamlin, was called to the witness stand at a North Carolina federal courthouse and spoke out against the racing company's business model.

23XI joined Front Row Motorsports to allege that NASCAR committed antitrust violations, and both teams refused to sign the company's new charter agreement which began in the 2025 season. The teams claim that NASCAR's charters are monopolistic and seek changes to the business model.

"Someone had to step forward and challenge the entity," Jordan said to the jury. "I sat in those meetings with longtime owners who were brow-beaten for so many years trying to make change. I was a new person, I wasn't afraid. I felt I could challenge NASCAR as a whole. I felt as far as the sport, it needed to be looked at from a different view."

The charter system is similar to the franchise model used by other American sports leagues, and it guarantees participation in races and revenue from those races. 23XI and Front Row argue that the revenue model is not viable, though, and they claim that the terms of the charters create a monopolistic environment wherein NASCAR holds exclusivity clauses and tight control over many aspects of the series.

While teams asked during negotiations for the renewable charters to become permanent, NASCAR refused. Teams were given just six hours in September 2024 to sign extensions. 23XI and Front Row were the only two to refuse.

"One, I didn't think it was economically viable," Jordan said, explaining why his team refused to sign. "Two, it said you could not sue NASCAR. That was an antitrust violation, I felt. Three, they gave us an ultimatum I didn't think was fair to 23XI."

Jordan and Hamlin formed 23XI in 2020 with Bubba Wallace as their first driver. They secured three full-time entries over the ensuing years, but rather than renewing for the seven-year period, they entered a legal battle with NASCAR.

"I wanted a partnership and permanent charters wasn't even a consideration," Jordan said. "The pillars that the teams wanted, no one on the NASCAR side even negotiated or compromised. They were not even open-minded to welcome those conversations, so this is where we ended up."

If 23XI and Front Row win the trial, the ramifications for NASCAR could be severe. Not only would it likely owe damages, but it could be forced to significantly change its business model. If the court rules in favor of NASCAR, however, it could seek buyers for the charters that 23XI and Front Row declined to renew without making drastic changes.