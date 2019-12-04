IND
OKC

No Text

T.J. Warren scores 24 points to help Pacers beat Thunder

  • AP
  • Dec 04, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) T.J. Warren scored 24 points to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-100 on Wednesday night.

Domantas Sabonis added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers. They have won seven of eight.

Steven Adams scored 20 points on 8-for-8 shooting and Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder each added 18 points for the Thunder.

The Thunder led 50-49 at halftime. Adams scored 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting before the break, and the Thunder shot 52.5%t.

Gallinari made four 3-pointers in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the third quarter to help put the Thunder up 64-60. The Pacers rallied, and Justin Holiday's layup with less than a second left in the third quarter put the Pacers up 79-78.

Indiana led 103-100 in the final minute of the fourth quarter and Oklahoma City had a chance to tie. Terrance Ferguson missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 17 seconds left, and Warren made two free throws at the other end with 13.2 seconds to go to put the Pacers in control for good.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Starters Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb are former Thunder players who were cheered during pregame introductions. Lamb finished with 13 points. ... Another former Thunder player, Doug McDermott, also plays for the Pacers. He scored 14 points. ... Sabonis committed three fouls in a 23-second stretch in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: Oklahoma City G Andre Roberson is away from the team while recovering from his left knee injury. He has not played for nearly two years. There is no timetable for his return. ... Shot 52.5 percent in the first half. ... Lost a coaches' challenge in the third quarter. ... G Chris Paul went scoreless the first three quarters and finished with 4 points on 2-for-9 shooting.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Detroit on Friday night.

Thunder: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

  Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon 0:02
  Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
+ 2 Justin Holiday made dunk 0:09
  Bad pass turnover on Terrance Ferguson, stolen by Justin Holiday 0:12
+ 1 T.J. Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
+ 1 T.J. Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on Chris Paul 0:13
  Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren 0:13
  Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:16
  Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari 0:33
  Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup 0:35
Team Stats
Points 107 100
Field Goals 42-87 (48.3%) 41-84 (48.8%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 49 43
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 28 29
Team 10 6
Assists 19 25
Steals 5 3
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 0
D. Sabonis PF 11
17 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
S. Adams C 12
20 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 14-7 26233028107
home team logo Thunder 8-12 29212822100
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 14-7 110.0 PPG 45.1 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Thunder 8-12 107.5 PPG 42.7 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
T. Warren SF 17.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.1 APG 50.3 FG%
S. Adams C 9.8 PPG 9.0 RPG 2.8 APG 58.5 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Warren SF 24 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
S. Adams C 20 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
48.3 FG% 48.8
37.5 3PT FG% 34.6
82.4 FT% 90.0
Pacers
Starters
T. Warren
D. Sabonis
J. Lamb
M. Turner
M. Brogdon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Warren 24 4 1 9/15 1/3 5/6 4 35 0 0 2 1 3 +7 28
D. Sabonis 17 13 2 7/13 0/2 3/4 5 35 2 0 4 5 8 +2 32
J. Lamb 13 3 1 6/11 1/4 0/0 3 31 1 1 0 1 2 +4 20
M. Turner 12 4 0 4/7 1/3 3/3 2 26 0 0 2 2 2 +8 14
M. Brogdon 11 4 6 4/13 2/4 1/2 1 31 1 0 0 1 3 +4 28
Bench
D. McDermott
J. Holiday
T. McConnell
A. Holiday
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
J. Sampson
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
T. Leaf
G. Bitadze
B. Bowen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. McDermott 14 2 0 5/9 2/3 2/2 1 18 0 0 0 1 1 +4 16
J. Holiday 12 5 1 5/9 2/3 0/0 2 28 1 0 0 0 5 0 20
T. McConnell 4 2 8 2/7 0/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 2 +3 22
A. Holiday 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 2 +3 2
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bitadze - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 39 19 42/87 9/24 14/17 21 236 5 1 8 11 28 +35 182
Thunder
Starters
S. Adams
D. Gallinari
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
T. Ferguson
C. Paul
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Adams 20 9 3 8/8 0/0 4/4 2 28 0 2 2 5 4 -2 35
D. Gallinari 18 7 2 7/13 4/6 0/0 3 31 0 0 0 2 5 -4 29
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 16 3 3 7/19 1/7 1/1 1 36 1 0 2 0 3 -19 24
T. Ferguson 8 3 2 3/7 2/6 0/0 3 31 0 0 2 0 3 -8 13
C. Paul 4 3 10 2/9 0/2 0/0 2 33 0 0 0 0 3 -6 27
Bench
D. Schroder
N. Noel
A. Nader
D. Bazley
D. Burton
M. Muscala
A. Roberson
D. Hall
H. Diallo
J. Patton
L. Dort
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 18 4 1 8/17 1/2 1/1 2 23 0 1 1 0 4 +3 24
N. Noel 8 3 1 3/4 0/0 2/2 4 19 2 1 2 1 2 -5 14
A. Nader 7 2 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 2 16 0 1 1 0 2 -1 9
D. Bazley 1 3 2 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 11 0 0 0 0 3 +1 8
D. Burton 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0 +6 1
M. Muscala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dort - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 37 25 41/84 9/26 9/10 19 236 3 5 11 8 29 -35 184
NBA Scores