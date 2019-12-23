UTA
MIA

Jazz seek to extend win streak vs. host Heat

  FLM
  Dec 23, 2019

Although they are miles apart culturally as well as geographically, Miami and Utah resemble each other when it comes to their current NBA identity.

Gone are the superstars of their past -- Karl Malone and John Stockton for the Utah Jazz and LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, formerly of the Miami Heat.

So when the Jazz visit the Heat on Monday, it will be a matchup of two teams that are trending toward the playoffs and doing it with a focus on team rather than individual.

The Jazz are led by 6-1 shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (25.2 points per game); 6-8 small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (21.2 scoring average); and 7-1 center Rudy Gobert (14.9 points, and team-highs of 14.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks).

Mitchell is on the edge of stardom, Bogdanovic is one of the best shooters in the league, and Gobert is the reigning two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

With those three doing a lot of the heavy lifting, Utah has won five straight games, but Jazz coach Quin Synder said his system is set up to get everyone touches.

"We have an unselfish team," Snyder said. "We are a team that is willing to move the ball. It gives everyone an opportunity."

Miami is led by point forward Jimmy Butler, center Bam Adebayo and rookie shooting guards Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro. Butler tops the Heat in scoring (20.4), assists (6.8) and steals (2.1). Adebayo is averaging a double-double with 15.6 points and 10.6 rebounds. Nunn, who went undrafted, is averaging 16.4 points, and first-round pick Herro is averaging 13.9 points.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra raves about Butler, who is in his first year with the franchise.

"Jimmy is such a giving and unselfish player," Spoelstra said. "He's a max player who fits our culture and system."

The similarities between the Jazz and Heat extends to their coaches.

Both of them worked their way up, doing it the hard way. And both of them have been NBA head coaches only for their current franchises.

Snyder, 53, has been a head coach in college, leading Missouri to four straight NCAA Tournaments and an Elite Eight appearance that matched the best performance in school history. Snyder has also been a college assistant (Duke) and an NBA assistant (four stops) and has coached in Russia and in the NBA Development League.

In Utah, Snyder is seeking his fourth straight playoff berth.

Spoelstra, 49, hasn't moved around like Synder. But Spoelstra started in the Miami organization as a video coordinator and has risen all the way to greatness. He not only became Miami's head coach, but also he won four straight Eastern Conference titles and two NBA championships, back when he was directing James and Wade.

This season may be Spoelstra's best coaching job yet as he has dealt superbly with controversy (multiple suspensions to guard Dion Waiters) and a player who reported to camp out of shape and has yet to contribute (James Johnson).

Both Snyder and Spoelstra have also worked around injured point guards.

For Utah, that's Mike Conley, who leads the Jazz in assists (4.6) while averaging 13.6 points. He is out due to an injured left hamstring, but it hasn't slowed the Jazz.

The same can be said for the Heat, who just got back point guard Goran Dragic, averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 assists.

Dragic had missed nine games due to a groin injury, but he had 18 points and eight assists on Friday when the Heat routed the New York Knicks 129-114.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
J. Butler
22 SF
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
45.1 Field Goal % 43.8
45.2 Three Point % 43.3
83.9 Free Throw % 82.4
  Full timeout called 6:56
  Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo 6:55
  Goran Dragic missed driving layup 6:58
  Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr. 7:09
  Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:14
  Personal foul on Tyler Herro 7:19
+ 3 Tyler Herro made 3-pt. jump shot 7:35
  Bad pass turnover on Royce O'Neale, stolen by Bam Adebayo 7:43
+ 2 Bam Adebayo made dunk 7:53
  Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo 7:53
  Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:02
Team Stats
Points 85 90
Field Goals 31-73 (42.5%) 31-78 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 20-23 (87.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 57
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 29 37
Team 2 7
Assists 14 15
Steals 8 7
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
R. Gobert C 27
12 PTS, 14 REB
B. Adebayo C 13
18 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 18-11 282429485
home team logo Heat 21-8 3221231490
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 18-11 107.4 PPG 45.7 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Heat 21-8 112.7 PPG 45 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
J. Ingles SF 8.9 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.3 APG 41.4 FG%
B. Adebayo C 15.6 PPG 10.6 RPG 4.6 APG 57.5 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Ingles SF 19 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
B. Adebayo C 18 PTS 11 REB 5 AST
42.5 FG% 39.7
34.6 3PT FG% 33.3
77.8 FT% 87.0
Starters
J. Ingles
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
E. Mudiay
R. O'Neale
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Ingles 19 4 2 6/11 5/8 2/2 1 30 1 0 1 1 3 -2 27
B. Bogdanovic 17 3 2 3/11 2/5 9/10 3 22 0 0 1 1 2 -1 23
R. Gobert 12 14 0 6/8 0/0 0/1 3 29 0 5 1 3 11 -5 30
E. Mudiay 12 2 2 6/8 0/0 0/0 0 22 1 0 1 0 2 -13 18
R. O'Neale 2 4 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 28 0 1 1 0 4 +4 8
On Bench
J. Green
G. Niang
E. Davis
M. Conley
N. Williams-Goss
D. Exum
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
T. Bradley
M. Oni
J. Morgan
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Green 7 1 2 3/8 0/2 1/1 1 18 2 0 0 0 1 -8 14
G. Niang 3 1 0 1/7 1/4 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 1 -6 5
E. Davis 0 5 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 11 1 0 0 3 2 0 6
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 37 14 31/73 9/26 14/18 16 168 8 6 9 8 29 -31 131
Starters
B. Adebayo
T. Herro
G. Dragic
K. Nunn
D. Jones Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Adebayo 18 11 5 5/13 0/0 8/10 2 31 3 2 1 5 6 -4 43
T. Herro 11 4 2 4/9 3/5 0/0 1 20 1 0 0 0 4 +9 20
G. Dragic 10 6 1 3/12 2/5 2/2 2 22 1 0 1 1 5 +17 18
K. Nunn 10 2 3 5/15 0/4 0/0 1 27 0 0 3 0 2 +4 15
D. Jones Jr. 6 5 0 1/5 0/3 4/4 1 24 0 0 1 0 5 +8 10
On Bench
K. Olynyk
J. Johnson
J. Winslow
D. Macon
K. Okpala
C. Silva
U. Haslem
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Olynyk 3 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 1 +1 5
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 50 15 31/78 8/24 20/23 15 131 7 2 11 13 37 +35 111
