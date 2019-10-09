IND
Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
J. Butler
22 SF
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
50.4 Field Goal % 43.1
50.7 Three Point % 43.6
73.5 Free Throw % 83.2
  IND team rebound 0:00
  Aaron Holiday missed floating jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Goran Dragic made floating jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 0:06
  Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo 0:08
  Kendrick Nunn missed reverse layup 0:12
  Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler 0:16
  Jimmy Butler missed jump shot 0:22
+ 2 Jeremy Lamb made floating jump shot 0:30
  Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren 0:37
  Jimmy Butler missed running Jump Shot 0:39
  Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo 0:54
Team Stats
Points 112 113
Field Goals 44-90 (48.9%) 40-89 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 14-31 (45.2%) 16-38 (42.1%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 17-19 (89.5%)
Total Rebounds 39 60
Offensive 2 14
Defensive 32 42
Team 5 4
Assists 27 29
Steals 8 3
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 4 13
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 1
A. Holiday PG 3
17 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
B. Adebayo C 13
18 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 21-11 27282730112
home team logo Heat 23-8 25332629113
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 21-11 109.1 PPG 44.4 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Heat 23-8 112.5 PPG 45.4 RPG 25.2 APG
Key Players
A. Holiday PG 10.2 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.9 APG 43.0 FG%
J. Butler SF 20.4 PPG 6.5 RPG 6.6 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Holiday PG 17 PTS 3 REB 9 AST
J. Butler SF 20 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
48.9 FG% 44.9
45.2 3PT FG% 42.1
83.3 FT% 89.5
Pacers
Starters
A. Holiday
J. Lamb
T. Warren
M. Turner
D. Sabonis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Holiday 17 3 9 7/15 1/4 2/2 0 29 0 0 0 0 3 +4 38
J. Lamb 16 4 1 6/11 1/3 3/3 3 30 0 2 1 0 4 +4 23
T. Warren 16 4 2 5/12 1/4 5/5 3 30 1 0 0 0 4 +2 25
M. Turner 13 6 1 5/9 3/5 0/0 4 26 0 0 0 0 6 +7 21
D. Sabonis 8 7 4 4/11 0/0 0/0 0 31 2 0 0 1 6 -5 25
Bench
D. McDermott
J. Holiday
E. Sumner
T. McConnell
G. Bitadze
M. Brogdon
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
J. Sampson
A. Johnson
T. Leaf
B. Bowen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. McDermott 14 1 2 5/10 4/7 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 0 1 -5 18
J. Holiday 11 1 1 4/8 3/6 0/0 1 30 2 0 0 0 1 -2 16
E. Sumner 11 4 1 5/7 1/2 0/0 1 17 2 2 1 1 3 -5 20
T. McConnell 6 4 6 3/7 0/0 0/2 2 18 1 0 1 0 4 -5 22
G. Bitadze 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 34 27 44/90 14/31 10/12 16 236 8 4 4 2 32 -5 208
Heat
Starters
J. Butler
D. Robinson
B. Adebayo
K. Nunn
M. Leonard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Butler 20 9 6 3/11 0/0 14/15 3 32 1 0 4 5 4 +3 38
D. Robinson 18 3 2 6/11 6/10 0/0 2 28 0 0 0 0 3 -6 25
B. Adebayo 18 15 6 8/10 0/0 2/2 0 35 0 0 1 6 9 +2 44
K. Nunn 17 4 4 7/14 3/7 0/0 3 28 0 0 0 0 4 +3 29
M. Leonard 0 2 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 2 -8 1
Bench
G. Dragic
T. Herro
K. Olynyk
D. Jones Jr.
J. Johnson
J. Winslow
D. Macon
K. Okpala
C. Silva
U. Haslem
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Dragic 14 3 6 6/14 2/5 0/0 0 29 1 0 3 0 3 +1 27
T. Herro 10 9 4 4/11 2/6 0/0 1 22 0 0 3 1 8 +1 24
K. Olynyk 9 5 0 3/4 3/3 0/0 2 16 1 0 0 0 5 +12 15
D. Jones Jr. 7 6 1 3/9 0/4 1/2 0 27 0 2 1 2 4 -3 16
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 56 29 40/89 16/38 17/19 12 236 3 2 13 14 42 +5 219
