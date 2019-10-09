No Text
IND
MIA
No Text
Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
J. Butler
22 SF
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|20.4
|Pts. Per Game
|20.4
|6.6
|Ast. Per Game
|6.6
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|50.4
|Field Goal %
|43.1
|50.7
|Three Point %
|43.6
|73.5
|Free Throw %
|83.2
|IND team rebound
|0:00
|Aaron Holiday missed floating jump shot
|0:00
|+ 2
|Goran Dragic made floating jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo
|0:06
|Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|0:08
|Kendrick Nunn missed reverse layup
|0:12
|Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|0:16
|Jimmy Butler missed jump shot
|0:22
|+ 2
|Jeremy Lamb made floating jump shot
|0:30
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|0:37
|Jimmy Butler missed running Jump Shot
|0:39
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|0:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|112
|113
|Field Goals
|44-90 (48.9%)
|40-89 (44.9%)
|3-Pointers
|14-31 (45.2%)
|16-38 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|17-19 (89.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|60
|Offensive
|2
|14
|Defensive
|32
|42
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|27
|29
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|13
|Fouls
|16
|12
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
A. Holiday PG 3
17 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
B. Adebayo C 13
18 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|A. Holiday PG
|10.2 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|2.9 APG
|43.0 FG%
|
|J. Butler SF
|20.4 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|6.6 APG
|43.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Holiday PG
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|9 AST
|J. Butler SF
|20 PTS
|9 REB
|6 AST
|
|48.9
|FG%
|44.9
|
|
|45.2
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|89.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Holiday
|17
|3
|9
|7/15
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+4
|38
|J. Lamb
|16
|4
|1
|6/11
|1/3
|3/3
|3
|30
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|+4
|23
|T. Warren
|16
|4
|2
|5/12
|1/4
|5/5
|3
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+2
|25
|M. Turner
|13
|6
|1
|5/9
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|+7
|21
|D. Sabonis
|8
|7
|4
|4/11
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|31
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|-5
|25
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. McDermott
|14
|1
|2
|5/10
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|18
|J. Holiday
|11
|1
|1
|4/8
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|30
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|16
|E. Sumner
|11
|4
|1
|5/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|-5
|20
|T. McConnell
|6
|4
|6
|3/7
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-5
|22
|G. Bitadze
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Brogdon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Mitrou-Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Oladipo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sampson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Leaf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bowen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|112
|34
|27
|44/90
|14/31
|10/12
|16
|236
|8
|4
|4
|2
|32
|-5
|208
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Butler
|20
|9
|6
|3/11
|0/0
|14/15
|3
|32
|1
|0
|4
|5
|4
|+3
|38
|D. Robinson
|18
|3
|2
|6/11
|6/10
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-6
|25
|B. Adebayo
|18
|15
|6
|8/10
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|35
|0
|0
|1
|6
|9
|+2
|44
|K. Nunn
|17
|4
|4
|7/14
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+3
|29
|M. Leonard
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-8
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|G. Dragic
|14
|3
|6
|6/14
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|+1
|27
|T. Herro
|10
|9
|4
|4/11
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|+1
|24
|K. Olynyk
|9
|5
|0
|3/4
|3/3
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|+12
|15
|D. Jones Jr.
|7
|6
|1
|3/9
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|27
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-3
|16
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Winslow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Macon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Okpala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Silva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Haslem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|113
|56
|29
|40/89
|16/38
|17/19
|12
|236
|3
|2
|13
|14
|42
|+5
|219