No Text
PHO
POR
No Text
Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
D. Lillard
0 PG
|36.8
|Min. Per Game
|36.8
|27.0
|Pts. Per Game
|27.0
|7.6
|Ast. Per Game
|7.6
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|50.3
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|50.4
|Three Point %
|44.2
|90.6
|Free Throw %
|88.7
|PHO team rebound
|0:08
|Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:09
|+ 1
|Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:15
|+ 1
|Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:15
|Personal foul on Kent Bazemore
|0:15
|Personal foul on Anfernee Simons
|0:22
|+ 2
|Damian Lillard made driving layup
|0:38
|+ 3
|Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio
|0:44
|Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio
|0:50
|Damian Lillard missed dunk
|0:51
|Offensive rebound by Damian Lillard
|0:51
|Team Stats
|Points
|122
|116
|Field Goals
|44-92 (47.8%)
|44-96 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|13-23 (56.5%)
|14-34 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|21-22 (95.5%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|54
|51
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|34
|32
|Team
|10
|9
|Assists
|29
|24
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|17
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
D. Booker SG 1
33 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
D. Lillard PG 0
33 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
|Team Stats
|Suns 13-20
|114.0 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|28.3 APG
|Trail Blazers 14-20
|112.5 PPG
|46.4 RPG
|19.7 APG
|Key Players
|
|D. Booker SG
|24.7 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|6.4 APG
|50.4 FG%
|
|D. Lillard PG
|27.0 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|7.6 APG
|44.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Booker SG
|33 PTS
|6 REB
|7 AST
|D. Lillard PG
|33 PTS
|5 REB
|7 AST
|
|47.8
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|56.5
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|95.5
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Booker
|33
|6
|7
|9/19
|0/0
|15/15
|4
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|+3
|51
|K. Oubre Jr.
|29
|5
|2
|11/21
|7/10
|0/0
|0
|39
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|+17
|42
|R. Rubio
|18
|5
|13
|7/13
|1/2
|3/3
|3
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|+21
|48
|A. Baynes
|12
|9
|2
|5/11
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|+9
|26
|D. Saric
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-12
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Booker
|33
|6
|7
|9/19
|0/0
|15/15
|4
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|+3
|51
|K. Oubre Jr.
|29
|5
|2
|11/21
|7/10
|0/0
|0
|39
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|+17
|42
|R. Rubio
|18
|5
|13
|7/13
|1/2
|3/3
|3
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|+21
|48
|A. Baynes
|12
|9
|2
|5/11
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|+9
|26
|D. Saric
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-12
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Bridges
|13
|3
|3
|5/10
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|30
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|+18
|23
|C. Johnson
|9
|1
|0
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|9
|D. Ayton
|6
|12
|0
|3/9
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-1
|16
|J. Carter
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-14
|2
|E. Okobo
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-10
|5
|F. Kaminsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jerome
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lecque
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|122
|44
|29
|44/92
|13/23
|21/22
|17
|234
|6
|4
|9
|10
|34
|+30
|225
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Lillard
|33
|5
|7
|10/20
|5/12
|8/12
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|+3
|51
|C. McCollum
|25
|2
|6
|11/21
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-20
|40
|H. Whiteside
|16
|22
|3
|7/13
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|37
|0
|3
|2
|6
|16
|+8
|45
|C. Anthony
|10
|3
|2
|4/16
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|36
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-9
|18
|K. Bazemore
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+2
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Lillard
|33
|5
|7
|10/20
|5/12
|8/12
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|+3
|51
|C. McCollum
|25
|2
|6
|11/21
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-20
|40
|H. Whiteside
|16
|22
|3
|7/13
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|37
|0
|3
|2
|6
|16
|+8
|45
|C. Anthony
|10
|3
|2
|4/16
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|36
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-9
|18
|K. Bazemore
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+2
|11
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Simons
|12
|2
|0
|5/9
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-4
|13
|G. Trent Jr.
|11
|1
|2
|4/10
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+1
|17
|A. Tolliver
|3
|2
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|12
|N. Little
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|1
|M. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-8
|-1
|M. Hezonja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nurkic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Labissiere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|116
|42
|24
|44/96
|14/34
|14/18
|19
|236
|5
|4
|8
|10
|32
|-30
|207