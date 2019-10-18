PHO
POR

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
27.0 Pts. Per Game 27.0
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
50.3 Field Goal % 44.4
50.4 Three Point % 44.2
90.6 Free Throw % 88.7
  PHO team rebound 0:08
  Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:09
+ 1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
+ 1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Kent Bazemore 0:15
  Personal foul on Anfernee Simons 0:22
+ 2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 0:38
+ 3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 0:44
  Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio 0:50
  Damian Lillard missed dunk 0:51
  Offensive rebound by Damian Lillard 0:51
Team Stats
Points 122 116
Field Goals 44-92 (47.8%) 44-96 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 13-23 (56.5%) 14-34 (41.2%)
Free Throws 21-22 (95.5%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 54 51
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 34 32
Team 10 9
Assists 29 24
Steals 6 5
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 17 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Booker SG 1
33 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
33 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 13-20 19362839122
home team logo Trail Blazers 14-20 38262527116
Moda Center Portland, OR
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 13-20 114.0 PPG 43.1 RPG 28.3 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 14-20 112.5 PPG 46.4 RPG 19.7 APG
Key Players
D. Booker SG 24.7 PPG 3.9 RPG 6.4 APG 50.4 FG%
D. Lillard PG 27.0 PPG 4.1 RPG 7.6 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 33 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
D. Lillard PG 33 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
47.8 FG% 45.8
56.5 3PT FG% 41.2
95.5 FT% 77.8
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
K. Oubre Jr.
R. Rubio
A. Baynes
D. Saric
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 33 6 7 9/19 0/0 15/15 4 37 0 0 2 0 6 +3 51
K. Oubre Jr. 29 5 2 11/21 7/10 0/0 0 39 3 1 0 0 5 +17 42
R. Rubio 18 5 13 7/13 1/2 3/3 3 34 1 0 2 0 5 +21 48
A. Baynes 12 9 2 5/11 2/4 0/0 3 27 1 0 0 4 5 +9 26
D. Saric 2 2 0 1/5 0/2 0/1 0 16 0 0 1 1 1 -12 3
Bench
M. Bridges
C. Johnson
D. Ayton
J. Carter
E. Okobo
F. Kaminsky
T. Johnson
C. Diallo
T. Jerome
J. Lecque
J. Harper
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bridges 13 3 3 5/10 0/1 3/3 2 30 1 1 1 1 2 +18 23
C. Johnson 9 1 0 3/3 3/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 1 -1 9
D. Ayton 6 12 0 3/9 0/1 0/0 3 20 0 0 2 4 8 -1 16
J. Carter 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 0 0 1 -14 2
E. Okobo 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 0 -10 5
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lecque - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 44 29 44/92 13/23 21/22 17 234 6 4 9 10 34 +30 225
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
H. Whiteside
C. Anthony
K. Bazemore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 33 5 7 10/20 5/12 8/12 1 38 1 0 2 1 4 +3 51
C. McCollum 25 2 6 11/21 1/4 2/2 3 37 1 0 0 0 2 -20 40
H. Whiteside 16 22 3 7/13 0/0 2/2 2 37 0 3 2 6 16 +8 45
C. Anthony 10 3 2 4/16 0/2 2/2 3 36 0 1 0 1 2 -9 18
K. Bazemore 6 4 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 3 22 1 0 0 0 4 +2 11
Bench
A. Simons
G. Trent Jr.
A. Tolliver
N. Little
M. Brown
M. Hezonja
R. Hood
J. Nurkic
S. Labissiere
Z. Collins
J. Hoard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Simons 12 2 0 5/9 2/5 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 1 1 -4 13
G. Trent Jr. 11 1 2 4/10 3/6 0/0 2 21 1 0 0 0 1 +1 17
A. Tolliver 3 2 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 1 1 -6 12
N. Little 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 1 +3 1
M. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 -8 -1
M. Hezonja - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 42 24 44/96 14/34 14/18 19 236 5 4 8 10 32 -30 207
