MIL
BKN

No Text

No Text

1st Quarter
MIL Bucks 30
BKN Nets 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
11:35   Out of bounds turnover on Rodions Kurucs  
11:23 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 2-0
11:08   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:01 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made floating jump shot 4-0
10:50   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
10:40   Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs  
10:40 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 5-0
10:40   Khris Middleton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:29 +3 Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 5-3
10:13   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:05 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyrie Irving 5-6
9:53   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   BKN team rebound  
9:44   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
9:38   Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
9:32   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
9:24 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 5-9
9:12   Personal foul on Kyrie Irving  
9:05 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 7-9
8:49   Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:41   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:25   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:25   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:15   Kyrie Irving missed driving layup  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:07   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   BKN team rebound  
7:51   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Khris Middleton  
7:48   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:34   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:24   Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:16   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
7:06 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 9-9
6:50   Jarrett Allen missed dunk, blocked by Brook Lopez  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
6:43 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 11-9
6:29 +3 Rodions Kurucs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 11-12
6:12   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:56   Taurean Waller-Prince missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
5:41 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 14-12
5:22 +2 Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Kyrie Irving 14-14
5:11   Ersan Ilyasova missed driving layup  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
5:05   Out of bounds turnover on Kyrie Irving  
4:55   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
4:45 +2 Kyrie Irving made jump shot, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince 14-16
4:33 +2 Brook Lopez made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 16-16
4:33   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:33 +1 Brook Lopez made free throw 17-16
4:20   Caris LeVert missed jump shot, blocked by Donte DiVincenzo  
4:20   BKN team rebound  
4:14   Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen  
4:14   Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen  
4:14   Turnover on Jarrett Allen  
4:04 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez 20-16
3:53   Shooting foul on Kyle Korver  
3:53 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws 20-17
3:53 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
3:36   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:30 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 23-18
3:11 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made jump shot 23-20
2:58   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:51   Dragan Bender missed floating jump shot, blocked by Nicolas Claxton  
2:46   Offensive rebound by George Hill  
2:43   George Hill missed fade-away jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
2:26   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
2:17   Donte DiVincenzo missed jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:06   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
2:00   Out of bounds turnover on Donte DiVincenzo  
1:49   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
1:49 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws 23-21
1:49 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-22
1:36 +3 Dragan Bender made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ersan Ilyasova 26-22
1:20   Out of bounds turnover on Caris LeVert  
1:05   George Hill missed jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
0:53   Spencer Dinwiddie missed jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
0:42 +2 Ersan Ilyasova made floating jump shot 28-22
0:33   Nicolas Claxton missed driving layup  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
0:11 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Dragan Bender 30-22
0:03   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 27
BKN Nets 20

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:31   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
11:31   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:31   MIL team rebound  
11:31 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-22
11:18 +2 Nicolas Claxton made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 31-24
11:07 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 34-24
10:47   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:38 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 37-24
10:24   Nicolas Claxton missed layup  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
10:19   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
10:08   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:00 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup 39-24
9:42 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made fade-away jump shot 39-26
9:30   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:30   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:18 +2 Nicolas Claxton made driving layup 39-28
9:08   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
8:54   Offensive foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:54   Turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:37 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Kyle Korver 41-28
8:14   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
8:11   Nicolas Claxton missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
8:03   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:56   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton  
7:46   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
7:38   Donte DiVincenzo missed finger-roll layup  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:34   Lost ball turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
7:29   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:05   Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews  
7:05 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 41-29
7:05 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-30
6:54   Brook Lopez missed layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
6:30   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
6:30 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 41-31
6:30 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-32
6:16 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup 43-32
5:54   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
5:47   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
5:35 +2 Khris Middleton made floating jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez 45-32
5:12   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
5:03   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
4:50 +2 Wilson Chandler made driving layup, assist by Kyrie Irving 45-34
4:34 +2 Eric Bledsoe made jump shot 47-34
4:19   Kyrie Irving missed finger-roll layup  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:19   Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe  
4:19   Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:19   BKN team rebound  
4:19 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-35
4:04   Lost ball turnover on Wesley Matthews, stolen by Wilson Chandler  
3:59   Lost ball turnover on Kyrie Irving, stolen by Wesley Matthews  
3:59   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
3:44   Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Wilson Chandler  
3:38   Kyrie Irving missed floating jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
3:28   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs  
3:23   Offensive foul on Rodions Kurucs  
3:23   Turnover on Rodions Kurucs  
3:03 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot 49-35
2:49   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:43   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
2:33 +3 Rodions Kurucs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wilson Chandler 49-38
2:20 +2 Khris Middleton made floating jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 51-38
2:06   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
2:00   Bad pass turnover on Dragan Bender, stolen by Caris LeVert  
1:57 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 51-40
1:35   Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Kyrie Irving  
1:30 +2 Kyrie Irving made layup, assist by Caris LeVert 51-42
1:10   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
1:01   Bad pass turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Khris Middleton  
1:01   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
0:47 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 54-42
0:34   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
0:12 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot 57-42
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIL Bucks 36
BKN Nets 29

Time Team Play Score
11:37   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:29   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:20   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo