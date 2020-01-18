12:00 Jumpball

11:40 Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot

11:37 Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs

11:35 Out of bounds turnover on Rodions Kurucs

11:23 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 2-0

11:08 Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot

11:05 Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo

11:01 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made floating jump shot 4-0

10:50 Kyrie Irving missed jump shot

10:43 Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews

10:40 Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs

10:40 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 5-0

10:40 Khris Middleton missed 2nd of 2 free throws

10:36 Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen

10:29 +3 Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 5-3

10:13 Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot

10:10 Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen

10:05 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyrie Irving 5-6

9:53 Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot

9:53 BKN team rebound

9:44 Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe

9:38 Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot

9:36 Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton

9:32 Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot

9:28 Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving

9:24 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 5-9

9:12 Personal foul on Kyrie Irving

9:05 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 7-9

8:49 Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:45 Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe

8:41 Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:39 Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen

8:29 Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo

8:25 Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo

8:25 Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo

8:15 Kyrie Irving missed driving layup

8:11 Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe

8:07 Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:07 BKN team rebound

7:51 Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Khris Middleton

7:48 Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo

7:34 Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot

7:29 Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo

7:24 Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo

7:16 Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot

7:16 Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot

7:11 Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe

7:06 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 9-9

6:50 Jarrett Allen missed dunk, blocked by Brook Lopez

6:47 Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez

6:43 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 11-9

6:29 +3 Rodions Kurucs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 11-12

6:12 Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo

5:56 Taurean Waller-Prince missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez

5:54 Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez

5:41 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 14-12

5:22 +2 Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Kyrie Irving 14-14

5:11 Ersan Ilyasova missed driving layup

5:05 Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving

5:05 Out of bounds turnover on Kyrie Irving

4:55 Khris Middleton missed jump shot

4:53 Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving

4:45 +2 Kyrie Irving made jump shot, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince 14-16

4:33 +2 Brook Lopez made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 16-16

4:33 Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince

4:33 +1 Brook Lopez made free throw 17-16

4:20 Caris LeVert missed jump shot, blocked by Donte DiVincenzo

4:20 BKN team rebound

4:14 Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen

4:14 Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen

4:14 Turnover on Jarrett Allen

4:04 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez 20-16

3:53 Shooting foul on Kyle Korver

3:53 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws 20-17

3:53 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18

3:36 Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot

3:31 Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo

3:30 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 23-18

3:11 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made jump shot 23-20

2:58 Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie

2:51 Dragan Bender missed floating jump shot, blocked by Nicolas Claxton

2:46 Offensive rebound by George Hill

2:43 George Hill missed fade-away jump shot

2:39 Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert

2:26 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup

2:24 Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova

2:17 Donte DiVincenzo missed jump shot

2:12 Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie

2:06 Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup

2:05 Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver

2:00 Out of bounds turnover on Donte DiVincenzo

1:49 Shooting foul on Dragan Bender

1:49 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws 23-21

1:49 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-22

1:36 +3 Dragan Bender made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ersan Ilyasova 26-22

1:20 Out of bounds turnover on Caris LeVert

1:05 George Hill missed jump shot

1:00 Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

0:53 Spencer Dinwiddie missed jump shot

0:51 Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender

0:42 +2 Ersan Ilyasova made floating jump shot 28-22

0:33 Nicolas Claxton missed driving layup

0:30 Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova

0:11 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Dragan Bender 30-22

0:03 Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot