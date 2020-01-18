No Text
MIL
BKN
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:40
|
|Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|11:35
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Rodions Kurucs
|11:23
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe
|2-0
|11:08
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot
|11:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|11:01
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made floating jump shot
|4-0
|10:50
|
|Kyrie Irving missed jump shot
|10:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews
|10:40
|
|Shooting foul on Rodions Kurucs
|10:40
|
|+1
|Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws
|5-0
|10:40
|
|Khris Middleton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|10:29
|
|+3
|Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen
|5-3
|10:13
|
|Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|10:05
|
|+3
|Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyrie Irving
|5-6
|9:53
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:53
|
|BKN team rebound
|9:44
|
|Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe
|9:38
|
|Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|9:32
|
|Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving
|9:24
|
|+3
|Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot
|5-9
|9:12
|
|Personal foul on Kyrie Irving
|9:05
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton
|7-9
|8:49
|
|Rodions Kurucs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|8:41
|
|Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|8:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|8:25
|
|Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|8:25
|
|Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|8:15
|
|Kyrie Irving missed driving layup
|8:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|8:07
|
|Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:07
|
|BKN team rebound
|7:51
|
|Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Khris Middleton
|7:48
|
|Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|7:34
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|7:24
|
|Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|7:16
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:16
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
|7:06
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe
|9-9
|6:50
|
|Jarrett Allen missed dunk, blocked by Brook Lopez
|6:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez
|6:43
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton made jump shot
|11-9
|6:29
|
|+3
|Rodions Kurucs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie
|11-12
|6:12
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|5:56
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez
|5:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez
|5:41
|
|+3
|Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton
|14-12
|5:22
|
|+2
|Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Kyrie Irving
|14-14
|5:11
|
|Ersan Ilyasova missed driving layup
|5:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving
|5:05
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Kyrie Irving
|4:55
|
|Khris Middleton missed jump shot
|4:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving
|4:45
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving made jump shot, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince
|14-16
|4:33
|
|+2
|Brook Lopez made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo
|16-16
|4:33
|
|Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince
|4:33
|
|+1
|Brook Lopez made free throw
|17-16
|4:20
|
|Caris LeVert missed jump shot, blocked by Donte DiVincenzo
|4:20
|
|BKN team rebound
|4:14
|
|Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen
|4:14
|
|Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen
|4:14
|
|Turnover on Jarrett Allen
|4:04
|
|+3
|Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez
|20-16
|3:53
|
|Shooting foul on Kyle Korver
|3:53
|
|+1
|Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws
|20-17
|3:53
|
|+1
|Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20-18
|3:36
|
|Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|3:30
|
|+3
|Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo
|23-18
|3:11
|
|+2
|Taurean Waller-Prince made jump shot
|23-20
|2:58
|
|Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie
|2:51
|
|Dragan Bender missed floating jump shot, blocked by Nicolas Claxton
|2:46
|
|Offensive rebound by George Hill
|2:43
|
|George Hill missed fade-away jump shot
|2:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert
|2:26
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup
|2:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|2:17
|
|Donte DiVincenzo missed jump shot
|2:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie
|2:06
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup
|2:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver
|2:00
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Donte DiVincenzo
|1:49
|
|Shooting foul on Dragan Bender
|1:49
|
|+1
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws
|23-21
|1:49
|
|+1
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23-22
|1:36
|
|+3
|Dragan Bender made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ersan Ilyasova
|26-22
|1:20
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Caris LeVert
|1:05
|
|George Hill missed jump shot
|1:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|0:53
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed jump shot
|0:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender
|0:42
|
|+2
|Ersan Ilyasova made floating jump shot
|28-22
|0:33
|
|Nicolas Claxton missed driving layup
|0:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
|0:11
|
|+2
|Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Dragan Bender
|30-22
|0:03
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot
|0:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:43
|
|Caris LeVert missed jump shot
|11:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|11:31
|
|Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie
|11:31
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11:31
|
|MIL team rebound
|11:31
|
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31-22
|11:18
|
|+2
|Nicolas Claxton made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie
|31-24
|11:07
|
|+3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe
|34-24
|10:47
|
|Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|10:38
|
|+3
|Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|37-24
|10:24
|
|Nicolas Claxton missed layup
|10:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender
|10:19
|
|Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|10:08
|
|Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|10:00
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup
|39-24
|9:42
|
|+2
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made fade-away jump shot
|39-26
|9:30
|
|Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|9:30
|
|Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|9:18
|
|+2
|Nicolas Claxton made driving layup
|39-28
|9:08
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|8:54
|
|Offensive foul on Taurean Waller-Prince
|8:54
|
|Turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince
|8:37
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Kyle Korver
|41-28
|8:14
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup
|8:13
|
|Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton
|8:11
|
|Nicolas Claxton missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez
|8:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver
|8:03
|
|Khris Middleton missed jump shot
|7:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|7:56
|
|Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton
|7:46
|
|Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|7:38
|
|Donte DiVincenzo missed finger-roll layup
|7:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince
|7:34
|
|Lost ball turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo
|7:29
|
|Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|7:05
|
|Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews
|7:05
|
|+1
|Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws
|41-29
|7:05
|
|+1
|Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41-30
|6:54
|
|Brook Lopez missed layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen
|6:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|6:30
|
|Shooting foul on Brook Lopez
|6:30
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|41-31
|6:30
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41-32
|6:16
|
|+2
|Donte DiVincenzo made layup
|43-32
|5:54
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:52
|
|Offensive rebound by Kyrie Irving
|5:47
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|5:35
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton made floating jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez
|45-32
|5:12
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot
|5:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|5:03
|
|Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler
|4:50
|
|+2
|Wilson Chandler made driving layup, assist by Kyrie Irving
|45-34
|4:34
|
|+2
|Eric Bledsoe made jump shot
|47-34
|4:19
|
|Kyrie Irving missed finger-roll layup
|4:19
|
|Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|4:19
|
|Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe
|4:19
|
|Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4:19
|
|BKN team rebound
|4:19
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-35
|4:04
|
|Lost ball turnover on Wesley Matthews, stolen by Wilson Chandler
|3:59
|
|Lost ball turnover on Kyrie Irving, stolen by Wesley Matthews
|3:59
|
|Personal foul on Caris LeVert
|3:44
|
|Lost ball turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Wilson Chandler
|3:38
|
|Kyrie Irving missed floating jump shot
|3:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
|3:28
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen
|3:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
|3:23
|
|Offensive foul on Rodions Kurucs
|3:23
|
|Turnover on Rodions Kurucs
|3:03
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot
|49-35
|2:49
|
|Caris LeVert missed driving layup
|2:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|2:43
|
|Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|2:33
|
|+3
|Rodions Kurucs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wilson Chandler
|49-38
|2:20
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton made floating jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|51-38
|2:06
|
|Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender
|2:00
|
|Bad pass turnover on Dragan Bender, stolen by Caris LeVert
|1:57
|
|+2
|Caris LeVert made driving layup
|51-40
|1:35
|
|Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Kyrie Irving
|1:30
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving made layup, assist by Caris LeVert
|51-42
|1:10
|
|Khris Middleton missed jump shot
|1:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler
|1:01
|
|Bad pass turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Khris Middleton
|1:01
|
|Personal foul on Wilson Chandler
|0:47
|
|+3
|Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill
|54-42
|0:34
|
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender
|0:12
|
|+3
|Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot
|57-42
|0:00
|
|End of period