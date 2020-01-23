DAL
POR

Lillard, Doncic to duel when Blazers meet Mavs

  • FLM
  • Jan 23, 2020

Damian Lillard was in the middle of a postgame television interview on Monday night when teammate CJ McCollum doused him with a cup of water in an attempt to cool him down.

Lillard was certainly hotter than lava that night and the Portland star looks to follow up one of the top performances of the NBA season on Thursday night when the Trail Blazers host the Dallas Mavericks.

Lillard established franchise records of 61 points and 11 3-pointers -- he held the former marks of 60 and 10, respectively -- while leading Portland to a 129-124 overtime victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors.

Lillard became the sixth player in NBA history with multiple 60-point games. The others are Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain (32 times), Kobe Bryant (six), Michael Jordan (five), Elgin Baylor (four) plus Houston Rockets star James Harden (four).

"You kind of run out of adjectives for Damian and his performance," Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters afterward. "The way he carried the team, not just on the court but in the huddles, timeouts, halftime, his leadership was great. You run out of adjectives, he's an amazing player."

Lillard joked about the record-setting performance -- "I guess if somebody's going to beat my record, it's good to be me," he said -- but he was all business when asked about the plight of the Trail Blazers (19-26) sitting on the outside of the playoff race past the midway point of the season.

"Anything I'm a part of, I always think it's a chance. It's as simple as that," Lillard said. "You show that belief with your actions and your body language and your attitude all the time, so it's not like I was having a good game (Monday night) so everybody believed because I believed. It's like, they know my disposition all the time, they know my attitude and personality all the time."

Lillard will be matched up against Mavericks star Luka Doncic for the second time in seven days.

Dallas notched a 120-112 home win last Friday as Doncic made a career-best eight 3-pointers and recorded 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Lillard registered 34 points and 10 assists.

The Mavericks (27-16) had a four-game winning streak halted Tuesday when they lost 110-107 to the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic barely missed his 13rd triple-double of the season with 36 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. But no other Dallas player had more than the 13 points scored by shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Mavericks also suffered a huge blow when big man Dwight Powell fell to the floor with a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon. Powell is weighing surgical options, according to the team.

"It's a somber night with Dwight's situation," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said after the contest. "It's a real tough one."

Powell had been playing superb basketball with power forward Kristaps Porzingis sidelined with a knee injury. He averaged 14.4 points and shot 78.3 percent from the field (47 of 60) over the previous eight games prior to the injury.

Porzingis returned from a 10-game absence on Tuesday but struggled badly and had just 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Meanwhile, McCollum is in danger of missing his third straight game due to an ankle injury in Friday's game against the Mavericks. Hardaway complemented Doncic in Friday's game by making five 3-pointers and scoring 29 points.

The teams have split two meetings this season, while Dallas has dropped its last three visits to Portland.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 15
POR Trail Blazers 19

Time Team Play Score
4:45   POR team rebound  
4:46   Seth Curry missed floating jump shot  
4:48   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:18 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 93-82
5:23   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
5:24   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:40   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 93-79
6:01   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
6:03   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 93-76
6:32   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
6:33   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 93-73
6:59   Offensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
6:59   Carmelo Anthony missed dunk, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:01   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup  
7:21   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
7:21   POR team rebound  
7:22   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
7:36 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 93-70
7:49 +2 Luka Doncic made layup 93-68
7:52   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Luka Doncic  
8:07 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 91-68
8:16   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:19   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
8:24   POR team rebound  
8:25   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
8:43   Turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:43   Offensive foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:46   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:01 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made turnaround jump shot 89-68
9:10   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
9:12   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 87-68
9:37 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 84-68
9:52 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 84-65
10:05   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:05   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:22   Kristaps Porzingis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:22 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 81-65
10:22   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
10:32 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 80-65
10:43 +2 Seth Curry made finger-roll layup 80-63
10:59   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:59   POR team rebound  
10:59   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
11:23   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
11:23   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Carmelo Anthony  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
11:33   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 33
POR Trail Blazers 26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:04 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-63
0:04   DAL team rebound  
0:04   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:04   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
0:05   DAL team rebound  
0:06   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28 +2 Delon Wright made finger-roll layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 77-63
0:35   Double dribble turnover on Damian Lillard  
0:37 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-63
0:37 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 74-63
0:37   DAL team rebound  
0:37   Kristaps Porzingis missed free throw  
0:37   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:37   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
0:53   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
1:02   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
1:10   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 73-63
1:39   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
1:41   Luka Doncic missed free throw  
1:41   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
1:41 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 73-60
1:49 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-60
1:49 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-60
1:49   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:02   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
2:07   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:07 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 71-58
2:07   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
2:23 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 70-58
2:31   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
2:33   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Seth Curry  
2:45   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
2:54   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
3:07 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk 70-56
3:07   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
3:12   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
3:19   Trevor Ariza missed floating jump shot  
3:36 +2 Maxi Kleber made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 68-56
3:56 +2 Caleb Swanigan made layup, assist by Damian Lillard 66-56
3:59   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
4:01   Seth Curry missed jump shot  
4:13 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 66-54
4:18   Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
4:32 +2 Trevor Ariza made layup, assist by Caleb Swanigan 66-51
4:45   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:47   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:03   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14 +1 Maxi Kleber made free throw 66-49
5:14   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
5:14 +2 Maxi Kleber made driving dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 65-49
5:21   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
5:31   Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44 +2 Carmelo Anthony made dunk 63-49
5:45   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
5:48   Carmelo Anthony missed dunk, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:55   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:03 +2 Delon Wright made layup 63-47
6:11 +2 Anfernee Simons made floating jump shot 61-47
6:24 +2 Delon Wright made driving layup, assist by Maxi Kleber 61-45
6:41   Turnover on Caleb Swanigan  
6:41   Offensive foul on Caleb Swanigan  
6:54 +3 Jalen Brunson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 59-45
6:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
7:00   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:14   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:22   Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   POR team rebound  
7:42   Kristaps Porzingis missed floating jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
8:01   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18 +1 Justin Jackson made free throw 56-45
8:18   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
8:18 +2 Justin Jackson made driving layup, assist by Delon Wright 55-45
8:27   Turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
8:27   Offensive foul on Carmelo Anthony  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
8:34   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Traveling violation turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:01   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Swanigan 53-45
9:39 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-42
9:39 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 52-42
9:39   Shooting foul on Mario Hezonja  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
9:44   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup  
9:53   Personal foul on Delon Wright  
10:03   Out of bounds turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:14 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 51-42
10:29 +3 Jalen Brunson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 51-39
10:37   Offensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
10:38   Jalen Brunson missed driving layup, blocked by Anfernee Simons  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
10:48   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
11:03   Turnover on Kristaps Porzingis  
11:03   Offensive foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
11:11 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 48-39
11:23   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
11:25   Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41 +3 Jalen Brunson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 48-37
11:44   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
11:46   Anfernee Simons missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 45
POR Trail Blazers 37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
0:00   Delon Wright missed floating jump shot  
0:05 +1 Trevor Ariza made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-37
0:05   POR team rebound  
0:05   Trevor Ariza missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:05   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
0:07   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Damian Lillard  
0:29 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot 45-36
0:30   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
0:31   Gary Trent Jr. missed floating jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
0:55   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 45-34
1:08 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 45-31
1:24 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 43-31
1:49 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 43-28
1:52   Offensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
1:53   Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
1:59   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
2:08   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 40-28
2:32   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
2:32 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 40-27
2:44 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 40-25
2:58 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made floating jump shot 37-25
3:13 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 37-23
3:16   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
3:19   Trevor Ariza missed driving layup  
3:34 +3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 34-23
3:41 +1 Trevor Ariza made free throw 31-23
3:41   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
3:41 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving layup 31-22
3:52 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 31-20
4:07 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 29-20
4:23 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 29-17
4:42 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 27-17
4:48   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
4:49   Kristaps Porzingis missed alley-oop shot  
5:07 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 27-15
5:30 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 27-13
5:33   Lost ball turnover on Anfernee Simons, stolen by Seth Curry  
5:47 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 24-13
5:50   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
5:55   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:05   Damian Lillard missed driving layup  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
6:20   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:29   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot