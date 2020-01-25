No Text
CHI
CLE
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:42
|
|+2
|Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Kris Dunn
|2-0
|11:26
|
|Cedi Osman missed driving layup
|11:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|11:24
|
|Tristan Thompson missed dunk
|11:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|11:24
|
|Tristan Thompson missed dunk
|11:24
|
|CHI team rebound
|11:12
|
|Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|11:02
|
|Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn
|10:52
|
|Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton
|10:28
|
|Darius Garland missed jump shot
|10:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine
|10:19
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine made driving layup
|4-0
|10:06
|
|Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot
|10:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Kevin Love
|10:00
|
|+3
|Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love
|4-3
|9:49
|
|Zach LaVine missed driving layup
|9:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Zach LaVine
|9:46
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine made dunk
|6-3
|9:40
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Thaddeus Young
|9:32
|
|Tomas Satoransky missed layup
|9:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|9:12
|
|+2
|Kevin Love made jump shot
|6-5
|8:49
|
|+3
|Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn
|9-5
|8:32
|
|Darius Garland missed jump shot
|8:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine
|8:26
|
|Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton
|8:19
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made layup
|9-7
|8:11
|
|+2
|Kris Dunn made alley-oop shot, assist by Zach LaVine
|11-7
|7:53
|
|Kevin Love missed jump shot
|7:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine
|7:43
|
|Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|7:30
|
|+2
|Kevin Love made jump shot
|11-9
|7:17
|
|+2
|Kris Dunn made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky
|13-9
|7:04
|
|Kevin Love missed jump shot
|7:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn
|6:54
|
|Lost ball turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Kevin Love
|6:48
|
|Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine
|6:32
|
|Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky
|6:31
|
|Shooting foul on Kevin Love
|6:31
|
|+1
|Tomas Satoransky made 1st of 2 free throws
|14-9
|6:31
|
|+1
|Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15-9
|6:22
|
|+3
|Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson
|15-12
|6:00
|
|Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|5:50
|
|Shooting foul on Luke Kornet
|5:50
|
|+1
|Tristan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|15-13
|5:50
|
|Tristan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio
|5:41
|
|Offensive foul on Zach LaVine
|5:41
|
|Turnover on Zach LaVine
|5:32
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman made driving layup
|15-15
|5:32
|
|Shooting foul on Cristiano Felicio
|5:32
|
|+1
|Cedi Osman made free throw
|15-16
|5:28
|
|Personal foul on Cedi Osman
|5:17
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot
|18-16
|4:48
|
|Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:45
|
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|4:41
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made driving dunk, assist by Tristan Thompson
|18-18
|4:27
|
|+2
|Kris Dunn made driving dunk, assist by Thaddeus Young
|20-18
|4:08
|
|Personal foul on Thaddeus Young
|3:55
|
|Dante Exum missed floating jump shot
|3:55
|
|CLE team rebound
|3:55
|
|Personal foul on Kris Dunn
|3:51
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Kevin Love
|20-20
|3:24
|
|Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|3:02
|
|Tristan Thompson missed hook shot
|3:00
|
|Offensive rebound by Dante Exum
|2:59
|
|+2
|Dante Exum made dunk
|20-22
|2:36
|
|Coby White missed jump shot
|2:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|2:20
|
|Jumpball
|2:11
|
|+2
|Kevin Love made turnaround jump shot, assist by Dante Exum
|20-24
|1:52
|
|Chandler Hutchison missed floating jump shot
|1:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|1:41
|
|Larry Nance Jr. missed layup
|1:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison
|1:22
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot
|23-24
|1:00
|
|+2
|Kevin Love made driving layup
|23-26
|0:47
|
|Zach LaVine missed driving layup
|0:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|0:36
|
|+2
|Alfonzo McKinnie made reverse layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr.
|23-28
|0:36
|
|Violation
|0:28
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine made driving layup
|25-28
|0:07
|
|+3
|Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot
|25-31
|0:04
|
|Personal foul on Dante Exum
|0:00
|
|Zach LaVine missed jump shot
|0:00
|
|CHI team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|12:00
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono missed free throw
|12:00
|
|CLE team rebound
|11:45
|
|+2
|Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot, assist by Dante Exum
|25-33
|11:31
|
|Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|11:23
|
|Darius Garland missed driving layup
|11:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine
|11:16
|
|+3
|Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine
|28-33
|11:00
|
|Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono
|11:00
|
|+1
|Dante Exum made 1st of 2 free throws
|28-34
|11:00
|
|+1
|Dante Exum made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28-35
|10:42
|
|+2
|Chandler Hutchison made driving layup
|30-35
|10:31
|
|Out of bounds turnover on John Henson
|10:18
|
|Denzel Valentine missed floating jump shot
|10:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie
|10:07
|
|Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Coby White
|10:04
|
|Personal foul on Dante Exum
|9:53
|
|Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:49
|
|Offensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison
|9:47
|
|Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie
|9:36
|
|+3
|Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova
|30-38
|9:25
|
|Chandler Hutchison missed driving layup
|9:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|9:14
|
|Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Chandler Hutchison
|9:11
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:08
|
|Defensive rebound by John Henson
|8:56
|
|+2
|Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Alfonzo McKinnie
|30-40
|8:32
|
|+3
|Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine
|33-40
|8:11
|
|Shooting foul on Chandler Hutchison
|8:11
|
|+1
|John Henson made 1st of 2 free throws
|33-41
|8:11
|
|+1
|John Henson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33-42
|8:04
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine made driving layup, assist by Kris Dunn
|35-42
|8:04
|
|Shooting foul on John Henson
|8:04
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine made free throw
|36-42
|7:52
|
|+2
|Darius Garland made jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova
|36-44
|7:34
|
|Zach LaVine missed driving layup
|7:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|7:25
|
|+3
|John Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova
|36-47
|7:04
|
|+3
|Chandler Hutchison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Kornet
|39-47
|6:34
|
|+3
|Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot
|39-50
|6:18
|
|Luke Kornet missed hook shot, blocked by John Henson
|6:15
|
|Defensive rebound by John Henson
|5:56
|
|Darius Garland missed jump shot
|5:55
|
|CHI team rebound
|5:47
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky
|41-50
|5:47
|
|Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie
|5:47
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine made free throw
|42-50
|5:38
|
|Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Tomas Satoransky
|5:34
|
|+2
|Tomas Satoransky made layup, assist by Zach LaVine
|44-50
|5:22
|
|Matthew Dellavedova missed floating jump shot
|5:17
|
|Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman
|5:16
|
|+3
|Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman
|44-53
|4:50
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|4:43
|
|Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine
|4:35
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine made driving layup
|46-53
|4:23
|
|Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio
|4:06
|
|Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Kris Dunn
|3:58
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot
|49-53
|3:43
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman made driving layup, assist by Tristan Thompson
|49-55
|3:27
|
|Tomas Satoransky missed jump shot
|3:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio
|3:23
|
|Cristiano Felicio missed dunk
|3:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|3:19
|
|Offensive foul on Darius Garland
|3:19
|
|Turnover on Darius Garland
|3:08
|
|Shooting foul on Darius Garland
|3:08
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws
|50-55
|3:08
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51-55
|2:58
|
|Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Cristiano Felicio
|2:55
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine made layup
|53-55
|2:29
|
|Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn
|2:20
|
|Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:18
|
|CLE team rebound
|1:59
|
|Lost ball turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Kris Dunn
|1:59
|
|Personal foul on Tristan Thompson
|1:59
|
|+1
|Kris Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws
|54-55
|1:59
|
|+1
|Kris Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55-55
|1:43
|
|Collin Sexton missed fade-away jump shot
|1:40
|
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|1:29
|
|Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine
|1:22
|
|+2
|Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Zach LaVine
|57-55
|1:10
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Tristan Thompson
|0:55
|
|Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Cedi Osman
|0:51
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman
|57-57
|0:35
|
|+2
|Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot
|59-57
|0:17
|
|Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky
|0:12
|
|Kevin Love missed hook shot
|0:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn
|0:00
|
|Zach LaVine missed fade-away jump shot
|0:00
|
|CHI team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:44
|
|+2
|Tristan Thompson made alley-oop shot, assist by Cedi Osman
|59-59
|11:18
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|11:06
|
|+3
|Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman
|59-62
|10:49
|
|Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:47
|
|CLE team rebound
|10:35
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman made floating jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson
|59-64
|10:25
|
|Personal foul on Cedi Osman
|10:15
|
|+2
|Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Zach LaVine
|61-64
|9:57
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Thaddeus Young
|9:47
|
|Thaddeus Young missed floating jump shot
|9:44
|
|Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky
|9:43
|
|Shooting foul on Collin Sexton
|9:43
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws
|62-64
|9:43
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws
|63-64
|9:26
|
|Personal foul on Thaddeus Young
|9:17
|
|Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine
|8:53
|
|Zach LaVine missed jump shot
|8:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|8:42
|
|Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Tomas Satoransky
|8:39
|
|Offensive foul on Thaddeus Young
|8:39
|
|Turnover on Thaddeus Young
|8:18
|
|+3
|Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot
|63-67
|7:59
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine made finger-roll layup
|65-67
|7:47
|
|Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot