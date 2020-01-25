CHI
1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 25
CLE Cavaliers 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42 +2 Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Kris Dunn 2-0
11:26   Cedi Osman missed driving layup  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
11:24   Tristan Thompson missed dunk  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
11:24   Tristan Thompson missed dunk  
11:24   CHI team rebound  
11:12   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
11:02   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
10:52   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
10:28   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
10:19 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 4-0
10:06   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:00 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 4-3
9:49   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
9:46 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk 6-3
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
9:32   Tomas Satoransky missed layup  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
9:12 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot 6-5
8:49 +3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 9-5
8:32   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
8:26   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
8:19 +2 Collin Sexton made layup 9-7
8:11 +2 Kris Dunn made alley-oop shot, assist by Zach LaVine 11-7
7:53   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
7:43   Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
7:30 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot 11-9
7:17 +2 Kris Dunn made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 13-9
7:04   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
6:54   Lost ball turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Kevin Love  
6:48   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
6:32   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
6:31   Shooting foul on Kevin Love  
6:31 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 1st of 2 free throws 14-9
6:31 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-9
6:22 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 15-12
6:00   Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:50   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
5:50 +1 Tristan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-13
5:50   Tristan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
5:41   Offensive foul on Zach LaVine  
5:41   Turnover on Zach LaVine  
5:32 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup 15-15
5:32   Shooting foul on Cristiano Felicio  
5:32 +1 Cedi Osman made free throw 15-16
5:28   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
5:17 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 18-16
4:48   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
4:41 +2 Collin Sexton made driving dunk, assist by Tristan Thompson 18-18
4:27 +2 Kris Dunn made driving dunk, assist by Thaddeus Young 20-18
4:08   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
3:55   Dante Exum missed floating jump shot  
3:55   CLE team rebound  
3:55   Personal foul on Kris Dunn  
3:51 +2 Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Kevin Love 20-20
3:24   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:02   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Dante Exum  
2:59 +2 Dante Exum made dunk 20-22
2:36   Coby White missed jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
2:20   Jumpball  
2:11 +2 Kevin Love made turnaround jump shot, assist by Dante Exum 20-24
1:52   Chandler Hutchison missed floating jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
1:41   Larry Nance Jr. missed layup  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
1:22 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 23-24
1:00 +2 Kevin Love made driving layup 23-26
0:47   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
0:36 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made reverse layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 23-28
0:36   Violation  
0:28 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 25-28
0:07 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 25-31
0:04   Personal foul on Dante Exum  
0:00   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHI Bulls 34
CLE Cavaliers 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
12:00   Ryan Arcidiacono missed free throw  
12:00   CLE team rebound  
11:45 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot, assist by Dante Exum 25-33
11:31   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
11:23   Darius Garland missed driving layup  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
11:16 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 28-33
11:00   Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
11:00 +1 Dante Exum made 1st of 2 free throws 28-34
11:00 +1 Dante Exum made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
10:42 +2 Chandler Hutchison made driving layup 30-35
10:31   Out of bounds turnover on John Henson  
10:18   Denzel Valentine missed floating jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
10:07   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
10:04   Personal foul on Dante Exum  
9:53   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
9:47   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
9:36 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 30-38
9:25   Chandler Hutchison missed driving layup  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:14   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Chandler Hutchison  
9:11   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
8:56 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Alfonzo McKinnie 30-40
8:32 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 33-40
8:11   Shooting foul on Chandler Hutchison  
8:11 +1 John Henson made 1st of 2 free throws 33-41
8:11 +1 John Henson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-42
8:04 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup, assist by Kris Dunn 35-42
8:04   Shooting foul on John Henson  
8:04 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 36-42
7:52 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 36-44
7:34   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:25 +3 John Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 36-47
7:04 +3 Chandler Hutchison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Kornet 39-47
6:34 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot 39-50
6:18   Luke Kornet missed hook shot, blocked by John Henson  
6:15   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
5:56   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
5:55   CHI team rebound  
5:47 +2 Zach LaVine made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 41-50
5:47   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
5:47 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 42-50
5:38   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
5:34 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup, assist by Zach LaVine 44-50
5:22   Matthew Dellavedova missed floating jump shot  
5:17   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
5:16 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 44-53
4:50   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:43   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
4:35 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 46-53
4:23   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
4:06   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Kris Dunn  
3:58 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 49-53
3:43 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup, assist by Tristan Thompson 49-55
3:27   Tomas Satoransky missed jump shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
3:23   Cristiano Felicio missed dunk  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:19   Offensive foul on Darius Garland  
3:19   Turnover on Darius Garland  
3:08   Shooting foul on Darius Garland  
3:08 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 50-55
3:08 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-55
2:58   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Cristiano Felicio  
2:55 +2 Zach LaVine made layup 53-55
2:29   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
2:20   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   CLE team rebound  
1:59   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Kris Dunn  
1:59   Personal foul on Tristan Thompson  
1:59 +1 Kris Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 54-55
1:59 +1 Kris Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-55
1:43   Collin Sexton missed fade-away jump shot  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
1:29   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
1:22 +2 Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Zach LaVine 57-55
1:10   Out of bounds turnover on Tristan Thompson  
0:55   Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Cedi Osman  
0:51 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 57-57
0:35 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot 59-57
0:17   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
0:12   Kevin Love missed hook shot  
0:07   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
0:00   Zach LaVine missed fade-away jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHI Bulls 40
CLE Cavaliers 19

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +2 Tristan Thompson made alley-oop shot, assist by Cedi Osman 59-59
11:18   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:06 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 59-62
10:49   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   CLE team rebound  
10:35 +2 Cedi Osman made floating jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 59-64
10:25   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
10:15 +2 Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Zach LaVine 61-64
9:57   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
9:47   Thaddeus Young missed floating jump shot  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:43   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
9:43 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 62-64
9:43 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-64
9:26   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
9:17   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
8:53   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:42   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
8:39   Offensive foul on Thaddeus Young  
8:39   Turnover on Thaddeus Young  
8:18 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot 63-67
7:59 +2 Zach LaVine made finger-roll layup 65-67
7:47   Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot