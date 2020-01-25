LAL
PHI

76ers host Lakers as LeBron chases Kobe

  • FLM
  • Jan 25, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers will be searching for their 21st victory in 23 games at home when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

The Sixers' home record (20-2) is vastly different than their road mark of 9-15.

Philadelphia will face a difficult challenge without All-Star center Joel Embiid for a ninth consecutive game because of a torn ligament on his left hand. Embiid, however, practiced on Friday for the first time since undergoing surgery and hopes to return next week.

In addition to the absence of Embiid, guard Josh Richardson will also be out with a left hamstring strain.

"Somebody has to step up," point guard Ben Simmons said. "That's everybody. One guy goes down, everybody has to step up. ... So we're going to miss him (Richardson) for however long it is. But it's an opportunity for guys to step up and fill that role."

The Sixers were on a four-game winning streak but lost in Toronto for the 15th straight time in the regular season in a 107-95 defeat on Wednesday.

Tobias Harris led the way with 22 points, but struggled down the stretch.

"We turned the ball over a couple of times in that (late) stretch, which led to them getting out in transition," Harris said. "On our part, we didn't get good offensive execution on getting up good shots and good looks that we needed. It's something that we've got to get better at."

With a revamped roster, the Sixers launched 46 shots from beyond the arc, making 18. Playing again without two key starters, the Sixers will likely continue to become a perimeter-oriented team.

"It was one of our most efficient ways to score," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said.

The Lakers will arrive in Philadelphia fresh off a 128-113 win on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

LeBron James will have another chance to continue etching his name in the record books as he needs only 17 points to catch Kobe Bryant to become No. 3 all-time in scoring in NBA history.

James had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists versus the Nets for his 10th triple-double of the season. James currently has 33,626 points, 17 behind Bryant's 33,643.

"Anytime I am linked with the greats or I am able to do something in my career where I'm mentioned with the greats is a pretty cool thing," James said. "But as far as looking at the scoring, I don't know. That doesn't mean much to me."

What does?

"Just the overall point of my game is what means more to me," James said. "Being an all-around player, being able to be successful on the floor and being able to contribute to the franchises that I played for, the three franchises I played for so far in my career."

Anthony Davis added 16 points and 11 rebounds while Kyle Kuzma had 16 points as the Lakers dropped in a season-best 19 treys.

"Well, just a lot of small ball to be honest," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said of the threes. "I think, obviously, LeBron set the tone early shooting the ball with confidence and finding people."

The Lakers will enter this matchup with a stellar 36-9 record, including 20-4 on the road.

--Field Level Media

3rd Quarter
LAL Lakers 2
PHI 76ers 15

Time Team Play Score
7:35   Full timeout called  
7:35 +2 Tobias Harris made driving dunk 52-74
7:44   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
7:48   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
8:04   Shake Milton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:04   PHI team rebound  
8:04   Shake Milton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:04   Shooting foul on Avery Bradley  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
8:08   Danny Green missed jump shot  
8:24 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 52-72
8:36   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
8:39   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46 +2 Ben Simmons made hook shot 52-70
9:01   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
9:04   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:09   LeBron James missed jump shot  
9:34 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 52-68
9:39   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
9:42   LeBron James missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
9:53   Tobias Harris missed floating jump shot  
10:12   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Danny Green  
10:12   Anthony Davis missed turnaround jump shot  
10:39 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 52-65
10:47 +2 LeBron James made layup, assist by Anthony Davis 52-62
11:04   Traveling violation turnover on Ben Simmons  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
11:09   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
11:18 +1 Ben Simmons made free throw 50-62
11:18   Shooting foul on Avery Bradley  
11:18 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup, assist by Shake Milton 50-61
11:18   Offensive rebound by Shake Milton  
11:21   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
11:30   LeBron James missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
11:43   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 25
PHI 76ers 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:01   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:15   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
0:18   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 50-59
0:41 +2 Avery Bradley made reverse layup, assist by Alex Caruso 50-56
0:47   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
0:50   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Turnover on LeBron James  
1:01   Offensive foul on LeBron James  
1:09 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 48-56
1:23   Out of bounds turnover on Danny Green  
1:33 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-53
1:33 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 48-52
1:33   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
1:33   PHI team rebound  
1:34   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
1:44   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59 +1 LeBron James made free throw 48-51
1:59   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
1:59   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
2:01   Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:01 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 47-51
2:01   Personal foul on Anthony Davis  
2:08 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 47-50
2:20   Traveling violation turnover on Furkan Korkmaz  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:34   LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:34 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 45-50
2:34   Personal foul on Ben Simmons  
2:34   LAL team rebound  
2:36   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
2:41   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
2:46   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:56   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
3:12   Dwight Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:12   LAL team rebound  
3:12   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:12   Personal foul on Mike Scott  
3:14   Out of bounds turnover on Mike Scott  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
3:35   Dwight Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:35   Team rebound  
3:35   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:35   Personal foul on Raul Neto  
3:58   Full timeout called  
3:58 +2 Anthony Davis made floating jump shot, assist by Avery Bradley 44-47
4:09   Bad pass turnover on Furkan Korkmaz, stolen by Anthony Davis  
4:29 +2 Anthony Davis made turnaround jump shot 42-47
4:38 +1 Raul Neto made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-47
4:38   PHI team rebound  
4:38   Raul Neto missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:38   Personal foul on Danny Green  
4:58 +2 Danny Green made finger-roll layup, assist by Alex Caruso 40-46
5:03   Bad pass turnover on Raul Neto, stolen by Danny Green  
5:15   Personal foul on Anthony Davis  
5:15   PHI team rebound  
5:17   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:35   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45 +1 Alex Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-46
5:45 +1 Alex Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws 37-46
5:45   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
5:49   Lost ball turnover on Matisse Thybulle, stolen by Alex Caruso  
5:59   Personal foul on Jared Dudley  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
6:05   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 36-46
6:33   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
6:37   Jared Dudley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46 +2 Al Horford made finger-roll layup 36-44
7:03   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
7:06   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:26   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
7:46 +3 Jared Dudley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 36-42
8:01 +1 Tobias Harris made free throw 33-42
8:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:03 +2 James Ennis III made layup, assist by Raul Neto 33-41
8:12   Defensive rebound by Raul Neto  
8:14   LeBron James missed finger-roll layup  
8:19   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
8:22   James Ennis III missed driving layup  
8:46 +2 Kyle Kuzma made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 33-39
8:53   Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
8:56   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
9:12   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-39
9:34 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 31-38
9:34   Shooting foul on LeBron James  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:37   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Personal foul on LeBron James  
10:02 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-37
10:02 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 30-37
10:02   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Jared Dudley  
10:11   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
10:29   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Personal foul on Raul Neto  
10:36   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:40   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
10:52 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-37
10:52 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 28-37
10:52   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
11:14 +2 Tobias Harris made turnaround jump shot 27-37
11:30 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup 27-35
11:35   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
11:39   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 25
PHI 76ers 35

Time Team Play Score
0:05 +2 Mike Scott made dunk 25-35
0:06   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
0:03   Ben Simmons missed layup  
0:29   Personal foul on Kyle Kuzma  
0:29   PHI team rebound  
0:31   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zhaire Smith 25-33
1:00 +2 Anthony Davis made driving dunk, assist by Kyle Kuzma 25-30
1:08   Lost ball turnover on Raul Neto, stolen by Alex Caruso  
1:29 +2 Rajon Rondo made finger-roll layup 23-30
1:42   Turnover on Ben Simmons  
1:42   Offensive foul on Ben Simmons  
2:00 +1 Anthony Davis made free throw 21-30
2:00   Shooting foul on Mike Scott  
2:00 +2 Anthony Davis made floating jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 20-30
2:20 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 18-30
2:33   Turnover on Anthony Davis  
2:33   Offensive foul on Anthony Davis  
2:48 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 18-27
2:58   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
3:13 +2 Al Horford made jump shot 18-25
3:27   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
3:42 +3 Raul Neto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 18-23
4:05 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 18-20
4:28 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 16-20
4:41   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:43   Anthony Davis missed layup  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
4:51   Tobias Harris missed hook shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:58   Anthony Davis missed hook shot  
5:15   Out of bounds turnover on Tobias Harris  
5:19   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Ben Simmons  
5:32 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 16-17
5:42   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Ben Simmons  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:47   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
5:56   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-14
6:14   PHI team rebound  
6:14   Tobias Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:14   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
6:35 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 16-13
6:56 +2 Ben Simmons made layup, assist by Shake Milton 13-13
7:02   Jumpball  
7:09   Bad pass turnover on Danny Green, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
7:23 +2 Ben Simmons made layup 13-11
7:27   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
7:31   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38 +2 Shake Milton made layup, assist by Ben Simmons 13-9
7:50   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
7:52   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:56   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07 +1 LeBron James made free throw 13-7
8:07   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
8:07 +2 LeBron James made layup 12-7
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by LeBron James  
8:15 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 10-7
8:18   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:20   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
8:39 +2 Ben Simmons made driving dunk 8-7
8:46   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
8:48   Anthony Davis missed reverse layup  
9:04   Out of bounds turnover on Tobias Harris  
9:22 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 8-5
9:33   Out of bounds turnover on Shake Milton  
9:43 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-5
9:43