11:49
+2
Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina
28-32
11:38
Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:35
Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina
11:20
Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:18
Defensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton
11:06
+2
Rodions Kurucs made driving layup, assist by Nicolas Claxton
30-32
10:58
Personal foul on Caris LeVert
10:53
+3
Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot
30-35
10:33
Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:31
Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton
10:25
+2
Nicolas Claxton made dunk, assist by Rodions Kurucs
32-35
10:13
Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:11
Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler
9:56
Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:54
Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis
9:42
+3
Frank Ntilikina made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis
32-38
9:30
Out of bounds turnover on Caris LeVert
9:18
+2
Frank Ntilikina made finger-roll layup
32-40
9:07
Traveling violation turnover on Wilson Chandler
9:02
Offensive foul on Mitchell Robinson
9:02
Turnover on Mitchell Robinson
8:41
+2
Wilson Chandler made floating jump shot
34-40
8:28
Lost ball turnover on Frank Ntilikina, stolen by Rodions Kurucs
8:28
Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina
8:16
Bad pass turnover on Rodions Kurucs, stolen by Bobby Portis
8:14
Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler
8:14
+1
Kevin II Knox made 1st of 2 free throws
34-41
8:14
Kevin II Knox missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:12
Defensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton
7:54
Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot
7:51
Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
7:45
Lost ball turnover on Damyean Dotson, stolen by Garrett Temple
7:42
+2
Garrett Temple made layup
36-41
7:25
+2
Damyean Dotson made jump shot
36-43
7:13
+3
Rodions Kurucs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert
39-43
7:03
Offensive foul on Julius Randle
7:03
Turnover on Julius Randle
6:53
Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina
6:44
+3
Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris
42-43
6:28
+2
Julius Randle made jump shot
42-45
6:09
Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:05
Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton
6:03
+2
Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Nicolas Claxton
44-45
5:50
Bobby Portis missed jump shot
5:47
Defensive rebound by Rodions Kurucs
5:32
Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot
5:31
Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis
5:20
Frank Ntilikina missed jump shot
5:17
Defensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton
5:05
Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Damyean Dotson
5:04
Personal foul on Rodions Kurucs
4:58
Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince
4:54
Out of bounds turnover on Julius Randle
4:37
Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:35
Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
4:24
Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince
4:24
+1
Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws
44-46
4:24
Julius Randle missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:23
Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince
4:11
Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson
4:11
+1
Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws
45-46
4:11
+1
Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws
46-46
3:50
+2
Reggie Bullock made floating jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton
46-48
3:37
Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie
3:23
Marcus Morris missed jump shot
3:21
Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple
3:15
+2
Spencer Dinwiddie made reverse layup
48-48
3:01
Personal foul on Jarrett Allen
3:01
Taj Gibson missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:01
NY team rebound
3:01
+1
Taj Gibson made 2nd of 2 free throws
48-49
2:55
Personal foul on Reggie Bullock
2:48
Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup
2:46
Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
2:47
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
2:47
+1
Marcus Morris made free throw
48-50
2:33
+2
Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton
48-52
2:10
Garrett Temple missed driving layup, blocked by Taj Gibson
2:09
Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
1:59
Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Joe Harris
1:54
Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:52
NY team rebound
1:38
Taj Gibson missed jump shot
1:36
Offensive rebound by Julius Randle
1:33
Julius Randle missed dunk
1:29
Offensive rebound by Julius Randle
1:29
Julius Randle missed dunk, blocked by Jarrett Allen
1:29
Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie
1:26
Spencer Dinwiddie missed reverse layup
1:25
Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
1:22
+2
Jarrett Allen made dunk
50-52
1:03
Traveling violation turnover on Taj Gibson
0:46
Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:44
Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
0:38
+3
Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot
50-55
0:33
Shooting foul on Elfrid Payton
0:33
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
0:33
+1
Taurean Waller-Prince made free throw
51-55
0:33
Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws
0:33
BKN team rebound
0:33
+1
Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws
52-55
0:10
Julius Randle missed jump shot
0:06
Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris
0:01
Reggie Bullock missed floating jump shot
0:00
NY team rebound
0:00
End of period
